Promotion for Cobra Kai is kicking into high gear as its fifth season draws closer. With just a couple of weeks left, Netflix has shared a new clip for the upcoming season, providing viewers with another look at one of the season's new additions: Alicia Hannah-Kim as Sensei Kim Da-Eun.

The new clip offers a peek at the early dynamic between Sensei Da-Eun and Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith). With Silver franchising Cobra Kai across the valley, he enlists the help of Da-Eun to teach his students. In the clip, he teases some of the perks Da-Eun will gain as a Cobra Kai sensei, including "full autonomy" on how she tests students. Viewers also learn a bit about her motivations as Silver lays everything out for her.

While viewers will have to wait to see more of Sensei Da-Eun, the clip sets-up an interesting journey ahead for her and Silver. For instance, Silver's re-introduction to the franchise last season built upon what fans already knew about him from The Karate Kid III. His ambition and cunning became especially clear last season as he slowly pushed Kreese out and eventually betrayed him in the name of expansion. It seems that he relies on a similar rhetoric to entice Da-Eun, though her reaction to him suggests she holds a few of her own tricks up her sleeve.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Hannah-Kim spoke about her role as Sensei Da-Eun, saying, "It’s such an honor for me and a privilege to be in that universe, especially to inhabit the shoes of the first female sensei. It’s really, hugely meaningful for me on a personal level, not only to represent women but specifically Asian women." She confirms Sensei Da-Eun's story will be a season-long arc, at least, as "everything that you know about Cobra Kai is about to be turned upside down." Hannah-Kim also teases an emotional rollercoaster.

Season 5 will focus on the fallout from last season's All Valley Tournament. After Cobra Kai took home the Grand Champion title, Silver has set up new dojos across the valley, recruiting the help of Sensei Da-Eun and others to teach the students. With Eagle Fang out of commission, Johnny (William Zabka) tries to reconnect with Robby (Tanner Buchanan), and the two head on a road trip to find Miguel (Xolo Maridueña). Meanwhile, Daniel (Ralph Macchio) is hard-pressed to honor the deal, refusing to let Cobra Kai win. So, he turns to his former nemesis Chozen (Yuji Okumoto) for help.

Cobra Kai is created and written by Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg. Additional Season 5 cast includes Martin Kove, Mary Mouser, Peyton List, Vanessa Rubio, Courtney Henggeler, Jacob Bertrand, Gianni DeCenzo, Dallas Dupree Young, Griffin Santopietro, and Oona O'Brien. Karate Kid III alum Sean Kanan will reprise his role as Mike Barnes for the new season.

Cobra Kai Season 5 premieres on September 9 on Netflix. Catch up with Seasons 1-4 on the streamer, and check out the new clip below: