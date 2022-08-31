The countdown for Cobra Kai Season 5 has finally hit single digits. For the past few weeks, Netflix has shared content from the upcoming season, including photos, the official season trailer, and more. This week, they shared a new clip featuring Daniel (Ralph Macchio) and Chozen (Yuji Okumoto).

The clip sees Daniel and Chozen training together, with Chozen explaining another style of karate to Daniel. As he does, he adds how one of its masters used it in ways that go very much against the grain of Miyagi-Do. Chozen demonstrates, trying to illustrate how the controversial style could be another weapon Silver uses to his advantage. As viewers have already seen, Chozen is well-versed in and highly skilled at karate. His knowledge will be a valuable asset this season as he and Daniel try to stop the reign of Terry Silver.

With the stakes growing ever higher this season, an alliance between Daniel and Chozen is a welcome (and exciting) inclusion. The two have had a long and rocky history, which began in The Karate Kid II. In it, the pair were fast rivals, with Chozen tormenting Daniel any chance he could. The two had an unexpected reunion in Season 3 of the series during Daniel's trip to Okinawa. Eventually they found common ground to bury the hatchet, and Daniel even left with more useful Miyagi-Do techniques that Chozen taught him. By the time Season 4 rolled around, and Terry Silver and Cobra Kai walked home victorious from the All Valley Tournament, Daniel turned to Chozen for help going into this upcoming season.

Cobra Kai Season 5 will pick up from the fallout of last season's All Valley Tournament. With Cobra Kai winning the grand champion title, Eagle Fang and Miyagi-Do close up shop on their dojos while Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) franchises Cobra Kai across the valley. Without students, Johnny (William Zabka) follows through on his promise to Carmen (Vanessa Rubio) to find Miguel (Xolo Maridueña) and bring him home. So, he and Robby (Tanner Buchanan) head on a road trip together, also giving the father-son duo a chance to reconnect. Meanwhile, Daniel soon refuses to honor the deal and let Silver win, teaming up with Chozen to take back the valley.

The series was created by Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg. Additional Season 5 cast includes Mary Mouser, Peyton List, Courtney Henggeler, Martin Kove, Gianni DeCenzo, Dallas Dupree Young, Alicia Hannah-Kim, Oona O'Brien, Griffin Santopietro, and Karate Kid III alum Sean Kanan returning as Mike Barnes.

Cobra Kai Season 5 releases on Netflix on September 9. Check out the new clip below: