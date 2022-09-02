Cobra Kai Season 5 is right around the corner, and Netflix is kicking into high gear with their promo. As viewers eagerly await to see the outcomes from last season, new photos, the official trailer, and much more have been released. The newest addition to pre-premiere content includes a clip that spotlights one of Terry Silver's (Thomas Ian Griffith) latest recruitment tactics that ushers in a "new era at Cobra Kai."

The latest clip acts as a commercial for Silver's newest Cobra Kai dojo. With Silver planning to franchise Cobra Kai across the valley, he's going to need new students if he wants his takeover to be effective. So, why not showcase all that he has to offer? While the commercial highlights Silver's actual students, it largely shows off the financial means at hand, thanks to Silver's already established wealth. He's able to create a well-shot commercial that teases some of the perks Cobra Kai can offer beyond just the karate. He does also reiterate that everything advertised is for the betterment of his students.

In seasons past, commercials have been small but noteworthy plot devices for the characters. Karate specific, at the height of Daniel (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny's (William Zabka) feud, Daniel created a commercial for Miyagi-Do emphasizing the focus on karate and not money (as supported by his free lessons) in the hopes that students would stray from the more offensive tactics of Cobra Kai. In response, Johnny shot his own commercial. (Though it's never seen in its official final form, he uses it to allude to the signature logo that pops up at the end of every episode.) At this stage in the game, Silver has virtually no worries about who may or may not retaliate. Regardless, his skill at drawing in people, especially impressionable teenagers, is on display with the commercial and will certainly pose an additional challenge for Daniel and Johnny.

Image via Netflix

Season 5 will focus on the fallout of last season's All Valley Tournament. Since Cobra Kai went home victorious (thanks to some shady methods), Silver is hard at work franchising the dojo, hiring a group of new senseis to help teach. Per the terms of the deal, Eagle Fang and Miyagi-Do are forced to close up shop, but it's only a matter of time until Daniel decides to keep fighting, turning to Chozen (Yuji Okumoto) for help. Meanwhile, Johnny and Robby (Tanner Buchanan) head on a road trip to find Miguel (Xolo Maridueña) and bring him home.

Cobra Kai was created by Hayden Schlossberg, Josh Heald, and Jon Hurwitz. Additional Season 5 cast includes Martin Kove, Peyton List, Mary Mouser, Jacob Bertrand, Courtney Henggeler, Vanessa Rubio, Gianni DeCenzo, Alicia Hannah-Kim, Dallas Dupree Young, Oona O'Brien, Griffin Santopietro, and Karate Kid III alum Sean Kanan.

Cobra Kai Season 5 premieres on September 9 on Netflix. Check out the new clip below: