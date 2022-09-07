Cobra Kai finally returns this weekend, and Netflix has treated fans to a slew of content in recent weeks for the upcoming fifth season. Just a couple of days ahead of the premiere, Netflix has shared another new look at the season. Thus far, the clips have featured one or two characters, and this new one is no different. It centers on Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) post-Eagle Fang, and he's found a new job.

The clip offers a greater look at Johnny's new gig as a rideshare driver, which was briefly revealed in the full Season 5 trailer. Despite needing the extra income with no students, Johnny isn't quite the rideshare driver anyone is looking for. A short montage ensues as Johnny drives various people who look as though they'd rather walk to their destinations. The clip also includes a very Johnny soundtrack, with Billy Idol's "Mony Mony" accompanying the ensuing chaos. The clip also tightly holds to the show's running gag that Johnny knows almost nothing about modern day things (for example, Jimmy John's, a very popular food chain).

With no Eagle Fang or karate in general, Johnny is forced to seek employment somewhere else. Based on just the clip, it's clear he doesn't much care for his new job, as it is solely a way to make some cash while he's unable to do so through his dojo. Ridesharing isn't the only non-karate profession Johnny has held in the series, as viewers first re-met him when he was working as a handyman. In the show's world, the job did not last long, though being fired opened the door to restarting Cobra Kai. With Silver's takeover, there's still no telling how long Johnny will last in his new gig. However, with his personality and Zabka's spot-on comedic timing, viewers are likely to get plenty of laughs from his new endeavor.

Along with the job, the season will also see Johnny try to reconnect with Robby (Tanner Buchanan) as the duo heads on a road trip to find Miguel (Xolo Maridueña). Meanwhile, Terry Silver's (Thomas Ian Griffith) expansion plans are in full swing as he begins franchising Cobra Kai across the valley. Daniel must also close up shop on Miyagi-Do, but he soon refuses to let Silver win so easily. As such, he teams up with former nemesis Chozen (Yuji Okumoto) for help.

If that's not enough to get you excited, Collider's Nate Richard reviewed the new season, commending the show on several fronts. He stated that the new season "is a showcase of the best elements of the series, despite a bit of roughness around the edges. The latest installment features some big laughs and impressive fights but also sheds a light on what's to come without feeling like it's just a set-up for the next season."

Cobra Kai Season 5 hits Netflix this Friday, September 9. Check out the new clip below: