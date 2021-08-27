Netflix has announced that the Emmy-nominated Cobra Kai, the show that continues the legendary Karate Kid franchise for old and new fans alike, has already been renewed for a fifth season ahead of Season 4's premiere this December. Production is reportedly slated to begin in Atlanta this fall.

Cobra Kai is set 30 years after the events of 1984's All Valley Karate Tournament — a tradition that the upcoming fourth season is currently slated to return to now that the students of the Cobra Kai dojo are officially able to compete. The stakes have seemingly never been higher than they are right now, and with this confirmation of a fifth season, it looks like Netflix is eager to continue the Cobra Kai story.

The series recently received four Emmy nominations for Season 3, including Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Stunt Performance, Outstanding Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation, Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation, and Outstanding Stunt Performance.

Cobra Kai stars Ralph Macchio (Daniel LaRusso), William Zabka (Johnny Lawrence), Xolo Maridueña (Miguel Diaz), Courtney Henggeler (Amanda LaRusso), Mary Mouser (Samantha LaRusso), Tanner Buchanan (Robby Keene), Jacob Bertrand (Hawk), Martin Cove (John Kreese), Peyton List (Tory Schwarber), and Vanessa Rubio (Carmen Diaz). Dallas Dupree Young and Oona O'Brien join the cast for its upcoming fourth season, and Thomas Ian Griffith also returns to the dojo as Terry Silver, one of the main antagonists from The Karate Kid Part III.

Produced by Sony Pictures Television, Cobra Kai is written and executive produced by Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg via their production company, Counterbalance Entertainment. Will Smith, James Lassiter, and Caleeb Pinkett executive produce for Westbrook Entertainment along with Susan Ekins. Macchio and Zabka also serve as executive producers.

The first three seasons of Cobra Kai are currently available to stream on Netflix, with Season 4 set to premiere in December. No release date has yet been confirmed for Season 5, but it's exciting to know that we're not leaving the dojo any time soon.

