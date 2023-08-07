The Big Picture Cobra Kai Season 5 DVD releases on September 12, and it includes all 10 episodes of the latest season along with bonus features. Pre-orders are available.

The season picks up after the All Valley Tournament win and focuses on Daniel and Johnny's fight against Terry Silver, who plans to franchise Cobra Kai.

Cobra Kai will return for a sixth and final season, with no plot details revealed yet. The writing and filming have been on hold due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

Strike first, strike hard, and bring the dojo home with you next month. Recently, Sony Pictures Home Entertainment announced that Cobra Kai Season 5 is heading to DVD on September 12. The physical release follows just under a year after the latest season of the Netflix series initially premiered. It will include all 10 episodes of Season 5, along with bonus features such as deleted and extended scenes as well as the blooper reel. The DVD is available for pre-order and currently ranges from $19.99 to $30.99 depending on the retailer.

Cobra Kai Season 5 picks up following its title dojo's win at the All Valley Tournament in Season 4. After Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) cheated his way to victory, Daniel (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny (William Zabka) close their respective dojos, fulfilling a deal they made with Silver and John Kreese (Martin Kove). As such, Silver continued his plans to franchise Cobra Kai, opening more dojos and slowly taking over the Valley. While Johnny is ready to move on, Daniel refuses to give up, enlisting the help of his foe-turned-friend Chozen (Yuji Okumoto) to bring down Silver.

Cobra Kai Will Return for a Sixth and Final Season

In January of this year, Netflix announced that Cobra Kai will return for one final season, ending its run at six seasons total. Currently, no plot details have been revealed for Season 6, though Season 5 left a few threads open for the coming season. For starters, Johnny, Daniel, Chozen, and the kids finally stopped Silver, leaving the Cobra Kai kids without a sensei (or a dojo). Kreese, who was imprisoned, escaped in the final minutes of Season 5. Meanwhile, Johnny and his girlfriend Carmen (Vanessa Rubio) are expecting a baby. Though writing began on Season 6, it has since been on hold since the beginning of the WGA strike as the writers fight for better pay and protections, with any plans to film further paused due to the SAG-AFTRA strike.

Image via Netflix

Cobra Kai first debuted as a YouTube original series in 2018 before turning to a Netflix original series for Season 3 on. Set more than 30 years following the original Karate Kid movie, Cobra Kai now sees Johnny and Daniel rekindle their rivalry after Johnny re-opens Cobra Kai. Along with the mentioned cast, the series stars Xolo Maridueña, Mary Mouser, Peyton List, Jacob Bertrand, Courtney Henggeler, Tanner Buchanan, Gianni DeCenzo, and more. Though Cobra Kai is already a continuation of the franchise, Sony is currently developing a new Karate Kid movie also set within the original movie's universe.

Cobra Kai Season 5 releases September 12 on DVD. Seasons 1-5 are streaming now on Netflix.