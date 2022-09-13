At the beginning of the fifth episode of Cobra Kai Season 5, "Extreme Measures," we hear a bell tolling and Tory (Peyton List) is working out at the titular dojo, setting an example that Kenny (Dallas Dupree Young) and the other members are following. Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) is supervising the session when an odd face when Raymond "Stingray" Porter (Paul Walter Hauser) enters. The students are a little taken aback by his presence until Silver publicly places Stingray on a pedestal, saying he epitomizes all the values Cobra Kai has to offer. Silver welcomes him and so does the club, but for how long? Stingray did help Silver frame Kreese (Martin Kove) for attempted murder last season, and in exchange Silver has paid rent on his apartment, acquired a souped-up sports car (which belonged to Johnny), and is "looking out" for Stringray, in exchange for his silence.

Miguel (Xolo Mariduena) and Robby (Tanner Buchanan) are tricked into meeting up at a restaurant by Johnny (William Zabka) to resolve their differences. Johnny knows they are both in bitchy moods from their respective break-ups, but he has come along to play referee. Maybe if they eat an Italian-themed meal together, they will all be friends. Robby and Miguel leave without considering it. Meanwhile, Daniel (Ralph Macchio) is at home and forlornly staring at a photo of his family, who have left. He is haggard, unshaven, and daytime drinking. It does not look good. Has Silver won the war? Chozen (Yuji Okumoto) approaches and tries to dispel Daniel’s fears, saying his family will return, family, is the most important thing, strong bonds forged together. Daniel is too busy having a pity party to listen. Chozen implores Daniel that Silver must be defeated, handing Daniel an envelope they received anonymously with newspaper clippings about Kreese’s conviction. Somebody knows Stingray is a liar, and it could be a way to expose Silver.

Amanda (Courtney Henggeler) is playing cards with her mother when The Karate Kid Part 3’s Jessica Andrews (Robin Lively) comes to pick her, Sam (Mary Mouser), and Anthony (Griffin Santopietro) up for dinner. They make something up about Daniel’s absence and head out. Miguel and Johnny enter his apartment. There is a "sculpture" constructed on the kitchen table with beer cans and the entrance to Robby’s room is designed (with Coors packaging) like a wild west saloon. It's yet another attempt at reconciliation for Robby and Miguel – who are both exasperated by Johnny’s efforts. He has turned the room into an inescapable fortress, sabotaging the door, gluing the windows shut, and throwing the only key down the garbage dispenser. They’ll need to work together to get out. Neither will take a stab at it, and Gran Rosa (Rose Bianco) doesn’t help matters by showing up in full cosplay gear.

Daniel and Chozen are waiting outside Stingray’s place. Daniel is looking at his phone; there are a few unanswered texts to Amanda and Chozen tries to make him feel better with more platitudes. Stingray pulls up in Johnny’s old car and the cogs start turning in Daniel’s head. Stingray opens the door to his swanky apartment, singing like a second-rate Meat Loaf when Daniel and Chozen show up, forcing their way in. Daniel is curious: does Stingray have a trust fund? How did he get his hands on Johnny’s old car? Daniel calls him a liar; he knows Stingray threw Kreese under the bus and shows him the clipping. Daniel’s anger ultimately gets the better of him, and he attacks, but Chozen prevents him from doing any harm. He can’t see clearly and is blinded by rage. Stingray is bought and paid for; he will never help, but Daniel knows someone who can.

Jessica, Amanda, and the kids walk into an '80s-themed bar. The kids go play and Jessica and Amanda prop up the bar. Jessica knows something is up and wants the real reason why Daniel is AWOL. An obnoxious woman starts pestering them, and Jessica quickly gets rid of her. Amanda tells her the problems started when Daniel got back into karate. Johnny is removing the glue from his windows when Daniel bursts in. He wants help taking out Silver and maybe Johnny can get Stingray to talk. Johnny is dealing with family stuff, he can’t get involved. Daniel gets angry again and tells Johnny he opened Pandora’s Box when he started Cobra Kai. He is trying reverse psychology on Johnny, but it doesn’t work. Johnny is shocked by Daniel’s appearance, and by him raving like a lunatic.

Back at the '80s bar, Sam shows Anthony a video on her phone of the humiliating prank Kenny played on him at Splashorama from last week’s episode. Sam is surprised Anthony is getting bullied and wants to know how long it has been going on. Meanwhile, Amanda is letting her hair down with Jessica, and admits she is tired of villains emerging from Daniel’s past. Jessica nearly chokes on her drink when Terry Silver comes up. She knows Silver, recapping events from The Karate Kid Part 3. Silver did a real number on Daniel by first pretending to be his friend, his mentor, and later terrorizing him at every opportunity. We are treated to another flashback. Daniel got past Silver before, but can he do it again? Daniel is having a beer with Johnny, admitting he's left Amanda "a bunch of bourbon-soaked messages" and she hasn’t returned his calls. Johnny isn’t really qualified to give advice, families are not his strong suit, but it is Daniel's. They’ll get over this hiccup, as long as Daniel "keeps his head out of his ass" – Daniel agrees it is a valid point. Johnny launches into a tirade about Robby and Miguel at each other’s throats. It all leads to a maudlin trip down memory lane for the guys.

Anthony is filling Sam in on his attempts to apologize for bullying Kenny. This only pisses Kenny off more, and he lets Sam know Robby saved him from a serious beating and how he understands why Daniel holds Cobra Kai in contempt. The rude woman from earlier continues to hurl insults at Amanda and Jessica, but the bickering erupts into a bar brawl with the women outnumbering Jessica and Amanda until Sam races in and uses her karate skills to subdue the other women. Chozen proceeds to pack a bag. As much as Daniel can’t stomach the thoughts of letting Silver win, he tells Chozen it isn’t worth losing his family over. Chozen worries he has failed Daniel, but Chozen says that defending the honor of Miyagi-Do is never a waste of time. However, Daniel takes Chozen to the airport and needs to make amends for attacking Stingray.

Meanwhile, Robby and Miguel are fighting it out. Literally. Robby has the upper hand, kicking Miguel through a door. They fight in the stairwell, crashing through another door onto the balcony above. Johnny tries to get them to knock it off, but both are too engaged in the fight to listen. There are flashbacks to the Season 2 finale when Robby nearly killed Miguel. Miguel now has the opportunity for payback, but he doesn’t take revenge; he chooses mercy. Miguel didn’t get into karate to hurt people, he did it to be badass and find balance. Robby was the cause of the worst moment in Miguel’s life, although he tells Miguel if it is any consolation, it was the worst moment of his. By the end, Johnny blurts out the news about the baby.

Sam and Anthony are eating potato chips while he raves about Sam’s Xena-like fighting skills. Sam is on a high and offers to teach her brother martial arts. He thought she was done with karate, but Sam knows there will always be assholes and bullies in the world, so it’s nice to know how to fight back against them. Jessica and Amanda are having milkshakes while Jessica praises the kids, and Amanda is pleased. The subject of Terry Silver comes up again and Jessica admits she still has nightmares about the man, so Amanda should cut Daniel some slack. Johnny, Miguel, and Robby are enjoying Italian breadsticks and Carmen (Vanessa Rubio) is shocked by the change in the boys' relationship. She is jokingly suspicious that by the bruises on their faces, Johnny may have beat them into submission. Johnny has Daniel to thank for it, and Carmen didn’t know they had started working together again, they don’t but might need to.

Daniel is at Stingray’s apartment. The place is eerily quiet and Daniel goes looking for him, only to find Terry Silver like some kind of terrible curse. Terry is full of sneering disdain and insults for how small Daniel’s mind is. Daniel surrenders; he wants no more trouble and is prepared to let Silver have the Valley. He threatens Daniel’s kids, and they begin to fight. Silver is a force of nature and Daniel struggles. Silver overpowers him, breaking his arm and knocking him out. Has Daniel bitten off more than he can chew? The real pain is about to begin, Silver says with a laugh. Tory is talking to someone off-screen about Cobra Kai’s corruption. She was the one who delivered the anonymous note to Daniel. Meanwhile, Chozen has agreed to stay, Johnny has joined the fight, and Tory is playing double-agent with Kreese. It's clear that Terry Silver is going down.