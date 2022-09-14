Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) is meeting a mystery woman at an executive airport in Cobra Kai Season 5's thrilling sixth episode “Ouroboros,” and he’s rolled out the red carpet. Her name is Kim Da-Eun (Alicia Hannah-Kim) and she arrives with an entourage of high-class thugs. She has a take-no-prisoners approach and quickly gets to the point. Silver and Kreese (Martin Kove) have a history with Kim, but Silver tells her Kreese is not in the picture anymore. She has brought the best senseis for Silver to assess, but his flattery and extravagance don’t impress her. Silver offers her full autonomy to test his students, her way.

It has been a week since Silver and Daniel (Ralph Macchio)’s brawl and Johnny (William Zabka), Chozen (Yuji Ohumoto), and Amanda (Courtney Henggeler) are figuring out what to do next. Johnny wants to attack, but Chozen and Amanda advise caution; they can’t go after Silver unprepared. A barely recovered Daniel strolls in. He is ready to go back to work and doesn’t wish to discuss Silver. He wants out of it. No more karate, he nearly lost his family. Amanda tries to convince him he has allies and that the fight must continue, but Daniel understands why Mr. Miyagi walked away from violence. It isn’t his job to fight the monsters of the world.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: 'Cobra Kai' Showrunners Tease a Competitive Season 6

At the prison, Kreese’s "granddaughter" Tory (Peyton List) is visiting. Their little sting didn’t work, and Silver is focused on expanding the dojo. Tory feels guilty about Daniel getting beaten to a pulp, but Kreese remains unmoved by the news. For him, it was a means to an end. Is Kreese using Tory? Is he really trustworthy? He needs her to stay behind enemy lines for a little longer. Tory is playing a dangerous game and there will be consequences if Silver finds out, but Kreese has a plan to get out of the joint; he’ll play the good soldier, which is what he needs Tory to do too.

At Topanga Karate, Devon Lee (Oona O’ Brien) is getting told off by the instructor for roughhousing. In dramatic fashion, Silver appears accompanied by his super-evil karate crew. He compliments Devon’s aggression. Silver’s plans for world domination have started, and now Topanga Karate is under new management. Apart from Devon, the kids are won over by Silver’s gifts, and promises of greatness. Kim Da-Eun (as villainous and OTT as Silver) needs to test the students and enlists Tory’s help in doing it.

Johnny, Chozen, Sam, and Amanda are still talking about Daniel. Amanda is stunned by how much Silver has gotten into her husband’s head. They are running out of time and Sam (Mary Mouser) pulls up a video of Silver featuring his smug message about acquiring Topanga. Johnny is annoyed, but if they wait any longer, they’ll fall into one of his traps. What can they do? Silver has an elite team of super-evil karate goons at his disposal. Chozen points out that a one-man army is no good against Silver. Sam, the voice of reason, doesn’t understand how the duo going after Silver will help.

Kreese is queuing up for lunch in the prison cafeteria. He isn’t popular with the other inmates and is targeted by thugs. He is harangued, and his food is stolen. Will the old Kreese resurface and rip out their spines? Not at all. Kreese is aware of a guard standing a few feet away, and he’s playing good soldier. Later, he attends a counseling session, and they talk about his progress. His counselor imagined a man of his age would make an easy target, but he’s made of stronger stuff. It's clear Kreese is sweet-talking to the counselor for a good recommendation. The sessions are "so very helpful," he lies.

Image via Netflix

At the dojo formerly known as Topanga, Kim Da-Eun is training the latest recruits. Devon is training with a body opponent. She tells Tory, who is observing her, to keep walking. Devon’s technique is poor and Tory states she’ll break her hand if she hits like that. She demonstrates how to hit right. Devon is angry, but after her mother’s death, she’ll need to channel that anger more productively – by fighting with Cobra Kai. Meanwhile, Kim Da-Eun wants the recruits to fight... each other.

Chozen and Johnny are en route to Silver’s dojo. Johnny is drinking a beer, and they’re bickering over how they each bettered Daniel in the past, but it's all in jest. It's clear they both respect and care for him, given his integrity and the fact that he always fights for his beliefs. Once they arrived at Cobra Kai Johnny spots Devon, preparing to go and ask why she is training at the dojo, but Chozen reminds him why they are there — for Silver. Back in jail, Kreese is lying on his bunk when another prisoner brings his mail. He is left reeling over the contents of a letter from the warden and Kreese consults his counselor. Did something go wrong with her letter of recommendation? Turns out Kreese underestimated her, and she saw right through his act. Another therapy appointment is made he notices her using her key card.

Kim Da-Eun is describing her barbaric fitness program in Korea, and how she would scale a mountain carrying large drums of water on her back. This is the determination she demands from her prospective students. Tory and Devon are selected to fight, and it's clear Kim’s methods are vicious with an anything-goes approach to winning. Tory is wracked with guilt and hurts Devon badly, but Kim is pleased with Tory’s ruthless streak. Meanwhile, Kreese is in therapy and sulking like a child. He is getting a telling off from the counselor; she thinks he needs to act like a sensei. Is she actually making progress with Kreese? The woman Kreese sees is Betsy (Emily Marie Palmer), whom he loved and lost, but she is soon replaced by the sadistic Captain Turner (Terry Serpico), from Vietnam, who mocks Kreese. A familiar voice beckons him back, a vision of Silver taunting and teasing. Tory manifests too, followed by a digitally de-aged Johnny, who grills him: Does he have regrets? Kreese challenges the Johnny apparition. He didn’t want to hurt his students; he wanted them to be tough, better than him.

Chozen and Johnny are at Cobra Kai looking for blood and are soon confronted by one of Kim Da-Eun’s evil henchmen. They barely win the fight when Kim makes an entrance with her super-evil karate squad. She ridicules Chozen and Okinawa and mistakes Johnny for Daniel, challenging the "blond dog" and Chozen to a fight, but they realize they don’t stand a chance and retreat. Silver and Kim have taken the Valley. Meanwhile, Devon has come back after her earlier defeat, refusing to give up and slithery Silver and Kim welcome her to Cobra Kai. It turns out the test had been for Tory, not Devon, for Kim needed to assess Tory’s strength. They have great plans for her.

Image via Netflix

Chozen, Amanda, Johnny, and Sam are scared. It took two of them to fight one of the super-evil karate squad members. How will they take all of them on? Johnny briefly entertains the idea of assault with deadly weapons. Amanda believes if they are to mount a resistance, they will need Daniel to lead it. Sam starts talking sense, although a small part of her wants to abandon karate. Like Daniel, she remembers Mr. Miyagi’s lessons. You avoid a fight, if possible, but this is one you can’t walk away from. Back in jail, Kreese is reading in his cell and his cell door opens. The intimidating thug and his gang want their Jello cups. He punches Kreese, knocking him down, but a young version of Kreese stands up and takes on the gang in hand-to-hand combat. It’s a brutal prison brawl, and Kreese is without mercy. Once he’s done with them, the prison population starts chanting "Sensei, Sensei," and Kreese is crowned the new top dog in jail.

Daniel and Amanda pull up at Miyagi-Do HQ. It’s just a quick stop, she promises Daniel, and they head inside. Daniel is hurting and Amanda wants him to heal. He goes into a room that is a shrine to Mr. Miyagi and Daniel is moved. Before their wedding, Amanda visited Mr. Miyagi, where they had sake, and he told her he really cared for Daniel. Amanda reiterates what others have already said – Daniel fights for what he believes in, and the right thing to do is to stand up to Terry Silver. Daniel is understandably frightened. What if standing up to Silver results in someone getting hurt? Outside, however, a group from Miyagi-Do is ready for war.