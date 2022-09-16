“Taikai”, the latest episode of Cobra Kai Season 5, begins with a limousine parked outside Cobra Kai HQ. Inside, Kenny Payne (Dallas Dupree Young) is practicing strikes when Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) welcomes the distinguished members of the Sekai Taikai to his dojo. Entering their tournament won’t be easy, but Silver assures them that Cobra Kai is worthy of entry. Silver has resources and promises corporate sponsorship, broadcast rights, and an audience of millions for their tournament. The Sekai Taikai appreciate the generosity, but their review is about the quality of Cobra Kai’s students. Silver’s sales pitch is interrupted by Daniel (Ralph Macchio), Chozen (Yuji Okumoto), Johnny (William Zabka), and Amanda (Courtney Henggeler) from Miyagi-Do. They give their sales pitch for a spot in the tournament. Sekai Takei is annoyed by Silver’s dishonesty and consults each other. Miyagi-Do and Cobra Kai will need to prove themselves. May the best dojo win.

Kim Da-Eun (Alicia Hannah-Kim) is incensed with rage. She's had one stipulation for Silver when agreeing to teach his students: that her family’s secrets and fighting techniques could emerge from the shadows and gain recognition. Petty rivalries getting in the way of this infuriates her, but the claim that it is a last "desperate gasp for breath" puts Kim’s mind at ease. Miyagi-Do needs to be suffocated, and she’s the woman to accomplish that. She questions Silver’s leadership skills before storming out. Meanwhile, Devon (Oona O’Brien) can barely contain her excitement at the possibility of TV appearances and fame in her near future. Tory is underwhelmed, and tells her abruptly they’re not getting paid. Devon goes through various scenarios of how it could benefit the girls – branded sponsorships, Instagram celebrity, not to mention the girls could pay for college. Tory has never considered the possibility of more schooling. Is she starting to doubt her betrayal?

Image via Netflix

RELATED: ‘Cobra Kai’ Season 5: Mary Mouser on Sam’s Response to Tory’s Episode 8 Reveal

Hawk (Jacob Bertrand), Miguel (Xolo Mariduena), and Robby (Tanner Buchanan) are chatting about Sekai Taikai before training. Sam (Mary Mouser) is pleased they get to try out for the biggest tournament in the world. The dollars and fame-adjacency of it all have the members hooked, incorporating what-if scenarios of a Jacuzzi full of beautiful women to starring in sports car advertisements, but Daniel tells them not to get ahead of themselves. Cobra Kai is in the running and will do whatever it takes to succeed. "They’ll need to be better than the best," says Johnny. He talks briefly to Miguel to try to figure out how the boy is doing. Johnny won’t make Miguel compete, though. He did it before and regrets the decision.

The presentation commences, and Daniel explains his methods and techniques to Sekai Taikai. They move on to Chozen and his offense before defense, and finally Johnny’s screaming eagle. The board members seem unmoved by these examples. Cobra Kai’s presentation has the students undergoing a baptism of fire. Silver doesn’t believe in baby steps and Kenny Payne demonstrates the dojo’s ruthless ethos. The board members have unreadable expressions on their faces. Miyagi-Do is steeped in history and to convey this, Daniel takes Sekai Taikai on a talking tour of the dojo. Johnny interrupts with juvenile remarks, much to Daniel’s horror. By contrast, Cobra Kai is cutting edge, looking to the future, with a different worldview from Miyagi-Do’s honoring the past perspective. Kyler (Joe Seo) is even performing roundhouse kicks in a state-of-the-art bodysuit that measures heart rate.

We cut to the back-to-basics, more traditional style of Miyagi-Do/Eagle Fang with Sam exploding a melon with a swift kick. Sekai Taikai is standing in Johnny’s industrial fighting school, and he’s showing the board around. Sam’s exploding fruit lands on one of the board members, who removes it with a grimace. Oh, dear! The member isn’t annoyed at all and loves Johnny’s Rocky Balboa analogy. There are overlapping scenes: Tory and Devon training, Sam and Robby sparring. The board members thank Miyagi-Do for the presentation and comment on the unique style of the dojo. Sekai Taikai is blown away by the facilities at Cobra Kai, believing it is truly one of a kind. They note both dojos could not be more different, yet both are equally impressive. The only way to determine which dojo gains entry is to see how the students fare in direct combat. Miyagi-Do and Cobra Kai will each select one man and one woman to fly the flag for their dojos. Privately, Silver issues threats to his dojo. This is bigger than the All Valley Tournament, and they will have to fight! The fate of Cobra Kai rests in Tory and Kenny’s fists.

Image via Netflix

Later, Tory is visiting Kreese (Martin Kove) at the prison. She has a dilemma: if she fights and wins, it helps Cobra Kai, and if she loses, she loses everything. However, Kreese only wants what is best for Tory, and says this will open doors for her. She is livid — she’s been helping him, keeping secrets from everyone, putting her neck on the line. He’s put Tory through enough, and she has to look out for herself. She’s angry at herself for trusting another adult who let her down. Turns out Kreese is upset at losing his last human connection.

Amanda and Carmen (Vanessa Rubio) are making pizza for a houseful of hungry teenagers. They trade jibes and insults and devour pizza. Johnny, Daniel, and Miyagi-Do need to make a choice and pick their best fighters for the pre-tournament battle. The mature Miguel and Robby have made a choice — it will be Hawk’s moment to shine. Hawk is grateful for the opportunity. On the other side, Chozen and Daniel are prepping an unstoppable Sam, who is glad to be back after her recent break from karate. She feels like she's returned where she started in fighting Tory. Chozen chooses this moment to bring up his behavior in The Karate Kid Part 2; he was fighting against, and Daniel was fighting for. Sam needs to fight for, not against. On her way out, she finds the octopus pendant Miguel dropped in Episode 3.

Kenny is alone at Cobra Kai and pushing himself hard when Silver strides in. Kenny has pre-fight jitters and Silver can relate. He was once bullied, and Kenny is surprised his sensei was once a victim. He teaches Kenny the Silver Bullet punch — striking between the ribs can do significant damage. Kenny doesn’t get why he’d need to do more damage, but Silver says the shortest victory in winning a fight is taking out your opponent with one strike. Kenny is contemplative at first before finally asking Silver to show him again.

Image via Netflix

It is the day of the fight and Miyagi-Do is gearing up for an all-out battle royale! Kim Da-Eun wants Tory to make the fight quick and beat Sam, while Hawk finds Kenny acting tough amusing. Kenny sees Robby and confronts him over being with Miyagi-Do, but Robby tries to get Kenny to let go of his hate and rage. Kenny is stubborn and will not budge. Turns out he’s Silver’s latest puppet, and Hawk promises to shut him up. Silver is sucking up to Sekai Taikai members and bragging about hosting the fight at his dojo. It’s Kenny vs. Hawk for the first match, Kenny gets the first point, and Hawk screws up the next move, but Silver has rigged the fight. In the next round, Kenny utilizes the Silver Bullet, leaving Hawk incapacitated. When it is the girls' turn, Tory has vanished, so Kim Da-Eun picks Devon to replace Tory. They fight, and the referee is fixing the fight in Silver’s favor. However, Sam easily beats Devon. Sekai Taikai has made their decision: impressed with the skills and determination of both Miyagi-Do and Cobra Kai, both qualify for the competition. Daniel and Johnny’s opposing philosophies have come together and found common ground.

Miguel holds a huge party at the apartment complex, with everyone dancing, drinking, and having fun. A group of girls shows up, catching Hawk and Miguel’s eye. Hawk introduces Miguel as the "baddest badass" and one girl in particular smiles at him. A dolled-up Sam, octopus pendant in hand, arrives hoping for a reconciliation with Miguel, but finds him making out with the girl, and Sam’s hopes are dashed as she runs out. She's in tears, calling for an Uber, when Tory rolls in. Sam gets into a karate stance, but Tory isn't there to fight. She's about to spill the truth about the All Valley Tournament instead.