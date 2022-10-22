[Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Cobra Kai Season 5.]It’s become a Cobra Kai tradition -- close out the season with an epic all-hands-on-deck fight. Just like in previous seasons, the Cobra Kai Season 5 final fight is an expertly choreographed set piece overall, but one of the most impressive components of the big battle is how many powerful character beats the team manages to squeeze into it.

With Sam, Tory (Peyote List), Miguel (Xolo Maridueña), Robby (Tanner Buchanan), Eli (Jacob Bertrand), and Demetri (Gianni DeCenzo) now on the same page, they gather up the other Miyagi-do and Eagle Fang students to finally take down Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) and Cobra Kai once and for all. The plan? To find and release the footage of Silver assaulting Stingray (Paul Walter Hauser).

While things don’t work out with that particular piece of footage, they do wind up finding a strong substitute, the footage of Tory and Silver discussing the authenticity of her All Valley win. However, before they can publish it to the Cobra Kai YouTube channel, they’re caught by the Cobra Kai students. How? Mitch (Aedin Mincks) sold them out. And so begins a massive brawl between just about every single Cobra Kai, Miyagi-do, and Eagle Fang student.

Image via Netflix

While on Collider Ladies Night celebrating the release of Cobra Kai Season 5 on Netflix, Mary Mouser discussed some of her favorite parts of that mighty complicated and very eventful fight, beginning with some personal wins.

Mouser’s own stunt double, Selkie Hom, also doubled for Alicia Hannah-Kim who plays Kim Da-Eun, so when Sam fights her in that finale battle, she got the rare treat of fighting Hom herself.

“[Alicia] was doubled by my stunt double as well, Selkie Hom, and so I got a couple of opportunities this season to actually fight with Selkie, because I also have a dream sequence, you know? And so there's a couple of moments where I'm used to fighting [with] her and I on the same side, and so fighting against her was this very trippy thing where I was like, ‘Oh, I've come a long way that I'm able to exchange blows with you and feel like I kind of maybe know a little bit of what I'm doing,’ which was really exciting.”

Mouser also took a moment to highlight one unexpectedly challenging part of that set piece she shared with List:

“There was this particular moment with Peyton and I where we're standing side by side, and against Kim, and have a couple of these double moments. They were simple moves, but doing it in synchronization was such an issue for me early on where I really would just drill it over and over and over again in my spare time to make sure that I nailed stuff.”

Image via Netflix

In addition to complex stunt work, this sequence is also packed to the brim with important character beats, one of which wound up being a favorite for Mouser, a beat between Sam and Miguel. She explained:

“My moment that I really love too, was both me and Miguel doing our little takedowns and then looking up, ‘You good? You good? Cool,’ and then going right back to karate. To me, that's the epitome of — that's how I am in a relationship. That's how I am with somebody where I'm like, I do my own thing, you do your own thing, and then when we have those moments where we come together and we do something together it's just like, ‘Oh, cool. You're good? Great! Awesome!’ I'm very, I don't know, I think Xolo calls me a ‘bruh girl.’ I don't know. I'm just a little I think independent in that way, so that was a very fun moment. It really was like throwing them down looking up and seeing Xolo and he's taller than he was and he's grown up and this moment of all this drama that was going on for Sam and Miguel, and having this moment of looking at him in the middle of a karate war and just being like, ‘You good? You great? Cool,' that was very awesome.”

Looking for even more from Mouser on that Season 5 finale fight? You can find just that in the Collider Ladies Night After Hours clip at the top of this article! And if you’d like to check out more of our Collider Ladies Night conversation, you can find the main episode below: