During an exclusive interview with Collider, Cobra Kai creators and showrunners Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg talked to our own Perri Nemiroff about that explosive episode that wraps up Season 5. The series’ episodes normally stick to a 30-minute runtime, but the series creators decided to go all out for the finale and deliver fans the longest episode of the show yet. As one would expect, it involves a huge brawl that features practically all major characters from the show, and its tensions only got higher when old rivals went head to head one more time.

One of Cobra Kai’s recurring arcs throughout each season is the conflict between dojos Cobra Kai and Miyagi-Do. Throughout the series, characters have moved around and even merged dojos, with Miguel (Xolo Maridueña) and Robby's (Tanner Buchanan) relationship being a parallel to the rivalry between Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka). In the Season 5 finale, everything comes full circle when both sides have to work together when it's time to stand up to the Cobra Kai takeover by Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) and exposing his evil methods of winning. The season finale is an ambitious, all-out brawl that involves, swords, daggers, kids kicking each other's asses at the Cobra Kai dojo, Johnny having a really hard time fighting several thugs at once and, surprisingly, even life-or-death stakes, as Schlossberg comments:

“Well, I just remember in Season 4, talking to Thomas Ian Griffith and him being like, ‘You know, I'm really good with the sword,’ […] and going into Season 5, we were just like, ‘Okay, Daniel’s bringing in Chozen,’ [played by Yuji Okumoto] Chozen is the type of person who is willing to kill people, as we saw in ‘Karate Kid II’. That sequel took it to that life-or-death place. And we just liked the idea of raising the stakes, so that by the time you're reaching the season finale, you do feel this sense that ‘Wait, is somebody gonna die over this?’ but you understand why if you've been on the journey. […] So you have the kids in the dojo, having this all-out skirmish while trying to get information on Terry Silver, you have a Terry Silver sword on daggers fight. You have Johnny taking on the fist in the mansion there. And then it all comes back to a classic Silver/Daniel [LaRusso] rematch. It's a lot of fighting. It's a lot. And it's amazing how we're able to cram this stuff in, it's our longest episode. It's the payoff of the season. And when you have so many characters, there's lots of payoff, and it ends up becoming just a very long episode, but it's nonstop action.”

Even though this suggests that the series will have to keep raising its stakes for the next season finale, Heald admits that in the writer’s room and when mapping out the series, they “intentionally” write themselves up into a corner. This is interesting from the script point of view, because it pushes the showrunners to find creative solutions to problems they created, and we certainly can expect more explosive season finales if/when Cobra Kai returns for Season 6. Especially now that Kreese is out again, and not having learned a single lesson from his stint in prison.

Cobra Kai is the spin-off series to the late 80s film franchise Karate Kid, starring Macchio and the late Pat Morita. It centers around the clash between different karate approaches, and the ruthlessness of the Cobra Kai dojo, which reached new heights after their All Valley Tournament win at the end of Season 4. The series originally premiered on YouTube Red, but after it was canceled, Netflix picked it up and the show has done consistently well so far, audience-wise.

watch our interview below: