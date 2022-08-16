The premiere date of Season 5 from martial arts series Cobra Kai is just around the corner, which means we can trust Netflix to tease us with content that reveals what we can expect from the upcoming new episodes. The series centers around old-time adversaries that are still at odds more than three decades after their showdown in the classic martial arts movie The Karate Kid.

A week ago, Netflix unveiled a batch of images that revealed Cobra Kai's new students, and a look at fan-favorite characters Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) and Danny LaRusso (Ralph Macchio), as well as the return of Karate Kid III star Sean Kanan, who is set to reprise his role as Mike Barns. The new images reveal that Terry Silver’s (Thomas Ian Griffith) plan of franchising his Cobra Kai dojo is going more than well. At the end of Season 4, Silver’s team won the All Valley Tournament, forcing the Miyagi-Do Karate dojo to close its doors permanently. That’s why the evil sensei decided to expand all over Los Angeles, as his map and flags show. Also revealed by the images are students both chilling out and preparing to kick each other’s asses, as well as a glimpse at new character, sensei Kim Da-Eun (Alicia Hannah-Kim) and Kreese’s (Martin Kove) stint in prison after being framed.

Cobra Kai is the spin-off series to the late 80s film franchise starring Macchio and the late Pat Morita. It centers around Terry Silver bringing back his karate dojo, which the show is named after. The series originally premiered on YouTube Red, but after it was canceled, Netflix picked it up and the series has done pretty well so far, audience-wise. The series is created and written by Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg, who recently started working on another action/comedy series for Netflix.

Image via Netflix

The show also stars Courtney Henggeler, Xolo Maridueña, Tanner Buchanan, Mary Mouser, Jacob Bertrand, Gianni Decenzo, Vanessa Rubio, Peyton List, Martin Kove, Dallas Dupree Young, Oona O’Brien, and Griffin Santopietro.

Netflix premieres Season 5 of Cobra Kai on September 9. You can check out more images below:

Image via Netflix

Image via Netflix

Image via Netflix

Read the official synopsis here: