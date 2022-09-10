One of the thoughts that probably populated your mind as you watched Season 5 of Cobra Kai was: where the heck is Kreese (Martin Kove)? After getting double-crossed by Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) at the end of Season 4, Kreese was sent to prison for a crime he didn’t commit. So, one of the big questions for Season 5 was: Was Kreese getting his revenge? Would he see the light and finally realize what was wrong about his karate methods? In one word: No.

While talking to series creators and showrunners Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg, Collider’s own Perri Nemiroff asked the trio about Kove’s presence – or absence – in Season 5, and that his late arrival had been planned all along, as Hurwitz explains:

“We had to prepare [Martin Kove] for this. […] And it was very difficult to tell him that there were going to be some episodes early in Season 5 that he wasn't going to be in, but we just said, ‘Listen, you know, it's about impact,’ and his character has tremendous impact. He wasn't in the first season until the very end. But that really set up the whole show. I mean, him coming in at the end gave this amazing cliffhanger to the first season that gave us a second season. And then it was like, ‘Oh, wow, now we get to explore Kreese in Season 2.’ And it just got to that point where we felt in our series that taking him off the chessboard was like a big kind of soap opera move. And in the soap operas, it's great when a character seemingly is dead, or in a coma or wherever, is away. And then it's like you forget about them just enough. And then all of a sudden, they come back at the end of an episode. And it gives his character that much more power and presence. And you feel that. In our trailer, he's not in the trailer until the very end. And then he makes that big impact. It's kind of similar to what it's like in this season.”

Hurwitz also underscored that Kreese’s absence for half the season was necessary, because separating the sensei and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) is good for both characters. Ever since the end of Season 1, Kreese has been a constant — and negative — influence on Johnny’s life, and now that the former Cobra Kai sensei is finally open to having a dialogue with his former nemesis Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio), Kreese’s absence makes room for the main character’s growth.

Cobra Kai is the spin-off series to the late 80s film franchise Karate Kid, starring Macchio and the late Pat Morita. It centers around the clash between different karate approaches, and the ruthlessness of the Cobra Kai dojo, which reached new heights after their All Valley Tournament win at the end of Season 4. The series originally premiered on YouTube Red, but after it was canceled, Netflix picked it up and the show has done consistently well so far, audience-wise.

