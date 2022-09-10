[Editor's note: This article and video contain spoilers for Cobra Kai Season 5.]The kids of Cobra Kai have come a long way since Season 1 of the hit YouTube-turned-Netflix series. Whereas becoming All Valley champ once seemed like the most important thing in the world, now Miguel (Xolo Maridueña), Tory (Peyton List), Sam (Mary Mouser), Eli (Jacob Bertrand), and Demetri (Gianni DeCenzo) are coming to learn that it’s about a whole lot more than a trophy and title. It’s about building a supportive community, forging relationships that matter, finding balance, and maybe a little about being a badass.

With Cobra Kai Season 5 now available to stream on Netflix, I got the chance to chat with Maridueña, List, Mouser, Bertrand, and DeCenzo about some of their character’s biggest moments.

Image via Netflix

However, in List’s case, it wasn’t necessarily a single moment, but rather the complicated juggling act Tory is busy doing for nearly the entire season. After discovering Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) rigged the All Valley in her favor, Tory agreed to operate as a mole for an imprisoned Kreese (Martin Kove) in an effort to bring Silver’s empire down. So for a good period of time, not only does List have to convey that Tory is pretending to be a good Cobra Kai student while hiding her arrangement with Kreese, but she also has to let some of Tory’s true feelings break through as well. It was a non-stop performance challenge for List. She explained:

“Every single day, every single scene. I just thought, ‘How could someone balance all this? How am I hiding this? Am I hiding this well? Is Tory a good actress? What’s happening?’ I just felt like there was so much happening in my head and I was so overwhelmed and stressed as the character that it was hard to keep her life together while knowing I’m a high school student on top of all that, and having my mother to take care of at home. So there was just a lot for Tory.”

Miguel is juggling quite a bit as well, but he does manage to make a good deal of progress mid-season. Not only has he come to terms with who his father is, but he also makes amends with his archenemy, Robby (Tanner Buchanan), in one of the best fight scenes of the season. Here’s what Maridueña said when revisiting filming that set piece:

“I think this was one of the first times in a while that Tanner and I had been able to fight just the two of us. We fought almost every season, but usually it’s in the midst of Mary or Peyton or the whole gang, so I think with this fight, it feels a lot more intimate and the need to want to win was there for the both of us. It ended up being one of my favorite fights that we’ve done in the whole show. It came out really, really great. We filmed it chronologically so by the end, we really were like, ‘Okay, I forgive you! Let’s just stop right now!’ Tanner, he performs so well when it comes to the fights and it’s awesome getting to work alongside him, so I’m glad we’re on the same side now! At least for the moment.”

Image via Netflix

Whereas that fight gives Miguel a new sense of clarity and strength, one of Eli’s most memorable fights of the season is one that gives him a big old reality check. Sure, he was the All Valley champ, but that was last season. Since then, Kenny’s (Dallas Dupree Young) been training and his rage has been building, and it builds to the point that he’s willing to use one of Silver’s dirtiest moves, the Silver Bullet, a punch that literally takes an opponent’s breath away. What was it like having Eli take a hit he couldn’t bounce back from? Here’s what Bertrand said:

“It’s very different. That’s sort of part of Hawk’s arc this season. He’s just off of a huge win and he’s able to take hits and he always comes back. He goes to the dark side and then comes back to the good side, but I think now he’s facing someone who has this hidden jutsu that just absolutely paralyzes him and I think that’s hard for him to come to terms with, you know? He lost and I think he’s a little overconfident in the season. Even the first time I fight Dallas, I’m just kind of blocking and not really caring and then I get clocked a little bit. I think that’s foreshadowing to him.”

While Eli has a little bouncing back to do, his Binary Brother, Demetri, seems to have it all. He’s got his best friends back, he’s got the girl of his dreams, and some kick-ass senseis. But, of course, on Cobra Kai, there’s always room to grow, so I opted to ask DeCenzo which character he thinks Demetri would benefit from spending more time with in Season 6. Here’s what he said:

“Demetri’s life is going pretty well right now. He doesn’t have a lot of drama going around. Lot of that going on in this area. [Points to Bertrand, Maridueña, List, and Mouser.] Geez, I don’t know. Me personally, I love working with Billy a lot and I really like seeing Demetri’s relationship with Johnny when he sells him the phone and how they kind of have that softer moment right there. So I don’t know what he could benefit from that. Maybe he’ll become a little bit more badass. Maybe he’ll learn to step outside of himself a bit more. That’s something I think Johnny does really well so yeah, maybe he could learn a thing or two from him.”

Eager to hear from Mouser as well? Sadly we didn’t have time to squeeze in a Sam question in this particular interview, but there’s a reason why we saved her for last here. Mouser is returning to Collider Ladies Night! Keep an eye out for that 40-minute conversation dropping next week.