The Big Picture Cobra Kai Season 5 concludes with Daniel facing past demons and rebuilding relationships.

Johnny shows remarkable growth as a father and prepares for a newborn with Carmen.

Miguel, Robby, Sam, and Tory come together to overcome past conflicts, leading to possible peace.

It's truly amazing how far The Karate Kid franchise has come since the first film hit theaters in 1984. Since then, multiple sequels and a TV show have kept the torch lit as we've been ushered into a new era of Los Angeles-based karate. Though it originally started on YouTube as a series centering on redeeming William Zabka's Johnny Lawrence, Cobra Kai has grown into something bigger than anyone imagined, and Season 5 was, in many ways, the culmination of that. With the three-part sixth and final season coming soon to Netflix, it seems now like the perfect time to get back to the dojo and remember where the story left off. It's been a long road since Johnny and Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) first fought in the ring, and now, after all these years, these former enemies have become friends in the war against Cobra Kai. Here's a refresher on where Season 5 took us.

Cobra Kai Thirty-four years after events of the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament, a down-and-out Johnny Lawrence seeks redemption by reopening the infamous Cobra Kai dojo, reigniting his rivalry with a now successful Daniel LaRusso. Release Date May 2, 2018 Creator Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg Cast William Zabka , Ralph Macchio , Courtney Henggeler , Mary Matilyn Mouser , Marty Cove , Peyton List Jacob Bertrand , Vanessa Rubio Seasons 6 Streaming Service(s) Netflix

'Cobra Kai' Season 5 Finished What Daniel Started in 'The Karate Kid Part III'

In The Karate Kid Part III, a young Daniel LaRusso was deceived by John Kreese (Martin Kove) and Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) to forsake Mr. Miyagi (Pat Morita) in exchange for additional training in Cobra Kai. Silver's influence turned Daniel into an aggressive student who was unrecognizable to those he loved. Though he eventually snapped out of it, these events shaped the way Daniel viewed Cobra Kai forever and were a driving force in his initial hesitations about Johnny reopening the dojo at the start of the Cobra Kai series. Of course, both Daniel and Johnny have come a long way since then, and the pair have become friends. Season 4 saw them work together against Kreese and Silver, and though they decide to shut down their respective dojos following Kreese's imprisonment, that doesn't last. As Silver continues Cobra Kai throughout the San Fernando Valley, the danger becomes increasingly real to Daniel and Johnny's kids and their friends.

The fifth season sees both Daniel and Silver circle one another as the latter continues to expand his reach and mold his students into his own image. Daniel sends Chozen Toguchi (Yuji Okumoto) into Cobra Kai to help dismantle it from the inside, that is until Silver finds out and tries to have Chozen beaten for his troubles. Though Chozen escapes unscathed, Silver continues to make Daniel's life difficult in other ways, including coming between him and his wife Amanda (Courtney Henggeler). While Silver doesn't try anything suggestive with Daniel's wife (who would never have entertained those advances anyway), he manages to make Daniel obsessed with him to the point where the former All-Valley champion pushes her away all on her own. It's only once Amanda leaves Daniel for a time, seeking refuge with her cousin Jessica Andrews (Robyn Lively) — yes, the same one from Karate Kid Part III — that she finally understands what Daniel is going through.

In many ways, Cobra Kai Seasons 4 and 5 feel like a direct sequel to Part III in the same way that the first few seasons are a natural continuation of the original film. Even Mike Barnes (Sean Kanan), Silver's former apprentice and Daniel's final on-screen rival, returns. Though unlike before, Mike now sees the danger in Silver's teachings and even works alongside Daniel, Johnny, and Chozen to take the Cobra Kai sensei down. Silver's conniving presence and lofty goals of expansion elevate his ego and throw him off guard just long enough for Daniel and his allies to get the upper hand, but before we can expand on that, we need to touch on some of the other Season 5 stories.

Johnny Lawrence Has Grown Beyond the 'Karate Kid' Bully

Image via Sony Pictures Television

If Cobra Kai Season 5 showed us anything, it's that Johnny Lawrence can really grow and change. To be fair, he's been growing a lot since Cobra Kai first started, but it's in the fifth season that he learns truly what it means to be a father. After Miguel (Xolo Maridueña) runs off to Mexico in search of his biological father, Johnny brings his son Robby (Tanner Buchanan) with him to search for Miguel. Of course, Robby doesn't take that revelation particularly well, but as he and his father begin to bond and restore their own relationship, he soon understands that Johnny is the closest thing Miguel also has to a real father — especially after Miguel's real dad disappoints him. Johnny proves himself a valuable father to both Robby and Miguel here, showing true growth and the ability to help them both heal the way he's had to himself.

But what makes Johnny's arc in Season 5 so meaningful — as he pursues other non-karate jobs to make ends meet and support his growing family–is that he and Carmen (Vanessa Rubio) are expecting their first child together. This brings Johnny's Cobra Kai arc full circle as he fights to become the kind of father that he wasn't to Robby growing up. Having learned from his mistakes and letting go of the past, Johnny becomes a voice of reason in Daniel's life that he never could have been only a few seasons prior. Though the story isn't done, we know that Johnny is now on the right path, having worked to overcome his alcoholism, absent parenting style, and obsessive behavior, he's now the type of man, the type of father, that can help properly raise a child. And by the season's end, he's even returned to the dojo, which will hopefully bring in a consistent income.

Daniel LaRusso Has To Re-Learn Mr. Miyagi's Oldest Lessons

Image Via Netflix

Speaking of Daniel's own issues, Season 5 shows that he and Johnny aren't so different after all. Overcome with a blind rage and obsessive desire to take Silver down, Daniel alienates just about everyone. The season begins with Daniel shutting down Miyagi-Do, but continues with him growing increasingly erratic, hot-headed, and out of control. It's no wonder Amanda leaves him for a time. But after getting some wisdom from Johnny and being beaten by Silver, Daniel decides (wrongly) that it's time to give up the fight. Thankfully, his friends and family reunite to remind Daniel that they need both him and Johnny if they're ever to defeat Silver and restore peaceful karate to the Valley.

Most importantly, the bond between Daniel and Robby is restored here, with the latter reminding Daniel that he single-handedly helped Robby to overcome his own darkness, not unlike what Mr. Miyagi did for Daniel all those years ago. It's here that Daniel re-learns Mr. Miyagi's old lessons of perseverance and honor, invaluable teachings that he would continue to impart to his pupils as they aid him in the fight to take Cobra Kai down. Season 5 was a rough ride for Daniel, who nearly destroyed his entire life in the pursuit of revenge, but when he refocused that energy into teaching the next generation and working alongside his friends, that rage was replaced by an honorable desire for justice.

Miguel, Robby, Sam, and Tory Finally Overcome Their Differences

Image via Netflix

Maybe the most important part of Cobra Kai Season 5 is that, after all this time, many of our lead characters are finally ready to move on from their mistakes in the show's early seasons. After Johnny forces Miguel and Robby to fight out their differences, the two unite as friends and brothers over the news that they will both have a young sibling soon. Though it takes some time and a few more confrontations before they can completely move past their old beef, these two become the cornerstone of forgiveness for the rest of the season and help broker the peace between the Eagle Fang (formerly Cobra Kai) and Miyagi-Do students. Miguel even saves Robby from his former friend Kenny (Dallas Dupree Young) in the season finale. Thankfully, they're not the only ones to bury the hatchet.

Though the process is a bit more painful than it was for Miguel and Robby, Sam (Mary Mouser) and Tory (Peyton List) likewise come to an understanding by the end of Season 5. While calling them friends might be a bit of a stretch, these two settle their differences as Tory repents of her actions with Cobra Kai upon seeing Silver's harmful teaching up close. Together, Sam and Tory are able to aid in the final takedown of Silver and even aid each other in combat against the Cobra Kais. The season also ends with Miguel and Sam rekindling their romance, as well as Robby and Tory, who (now free of Cobra Kai) can continue where they left off.

'Cobra Kai' Season 5 Ends With Some Massive Cliffhangers

Close

Of course, the best part about Cobra Kai is how everything comes together in the end. After Silver tries to go global with Cobra Kai by entering the international Sekai Taikai tournament, Daniel and Johnny enter their own dojos as well. After the Valley kids expose Silver as a liar and a cheat, Stingray (Paul Walter Hauser) finally admits that Silver assaulted him, which gets the villain in deep trouble with the law. But even with Silver's defeat — both legally and in combat at the hands of Daniel, who uses his iconic crane kick to take out the Cobra Kai mogul — the Miyagi-Dos and Eagle Fangs must still prepare for the Sekai Taikai, no matter what it takes. Oh, and to make things even worse, John Kreese has escaped from prison, and if the Season 6 trailer reveals anything, it's that he aims to start up his own Cobra Kai once more.

With Season 6 around the corner, Cobra Kai is officially coming to an end, but that doesn't mean that's the end of the story. Part 1 of Season 6 is coming July 2024, with Part 2 set to follow in November. The third and final batch of Cobra Kai episodes will drop on Netflix sometime in 2025, likely before the release of the upcoming crossover feature film Karate Kid, which will unite Ralph Macchio's Daniel LaRusso with the 2010 film's star Jackie Chan (returning as Mr. Han). Cobra Kai might be ending, but the Karate Kid saga continues, with plenty of room for more stories to be told in the future.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Cobra Kai Season 6 Part 1 is available for streaming exclusively on Netflix on July 18.

Watch on Netflix