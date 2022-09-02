We thought we had seen the last of Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence when LaRusso executed a perfect front kick to Johnny's face to score the tournament-winning point and become the new champion in The Karate Kid. But, in 2017, a new show emerged to prove we hadn’t seen the last of these nemeses.

Based on The Karate Kid film franchise by Robert Mark Kamen, Cobra Kai was created by Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg. The show is set thirty-four (34) years after the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament. The show reimagines the "Miyagi-Verse" narrative from Lawrence's point of view as he seeks redemption by reopening the infamous Cobra Kai dojo, rekindling his old rivalry with a now successful Daniel LaRusso. Several key actors from The Karate Kid franchise such as Ralph Macchio, William Zabka, Martin Kove, Yuji Okumoto, and Thomas Ian Griffith reprise their iconic roles in Cobra Kai.

Cobra Kai premiered on YouTube Red on May 2nd, 2018. The second season of the show was released on YouTube Premium on April 24, 2019. However, after the production of the third season which was set to be released on Youtube in 2020, it was announced that the show would be leaving YouTube for another platform.

It was revealed that this was because Youtube wasn’t renewing the show for a fourth season and the producers wanted a platform that would keep that option open. On June 22, 2020, it was announced that the show would be moving to Netflix, taking the third season with them. Cobra Kai Season 3 was released on Netflix on January 1, 2021. On October 2, 2020, prior to Season 3 being released, Netflix announced an early renewal for a fourth season, which premiered on December 31, 2021.

Cobra Kai has received huge critical acclaim and high viewership on both Netflix and Youtube. The show has received and has been nominated for several awards including a nomination for "Outstanding Comedy Series" at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards. Now, with the fifth season almost here, here is everything you need to know about Cobra Kai Season 5.

Image via Netflix

Related:New 'Cobra Kai' Season 5 Clip Spotlights Yuji Okumoto's Return as Chozen

What is Cobra Kai Season 5 About?

The official synopsis for Cobra Kai Season 5 as it reads on Netflix says,

“Following the shocking results of the All Valley Tournament, Terry Silver is expanding the Cobra Kai empire and trying to make his "No Mercy" style of karate the only game in town. With Kreese behind bars and Johnny Lawrence setting karate aside to focus on repairing the damage he's caused, Daniel LaRusso must call on an old friend for help.”

Is There A Trailer For Cobra Kai Season 5?

Netflix released the first teaser for Cobra Kai Season 5 on May 6, 2022. The trailer picks up from the 51st Annual All Valley Karate Championship where Cobra Kai emerged as the winner. With Miyagi-Do Karate having to close its doors, Terry Silver is closer to his promise of spreading his “no mercy” karate style across Los Angeles. Now, it’s up to Daniel LaRusso to fight back and take Silver down because Silver will do anything to get what he wants, including putting kids in harm’s way. Of course, Silver doesn’t back down and warns Danny that he’s playing with fire. Who’s going to get burnt in this battle? All in the meantime Johnny Lawrence and Robby Keene

Netflix released the full trailer for Season 5 on August 16, 2022, giving us our best look yet at all the karate chopping mayhem that this season is bound to be full of.

When Will Cobra Kai Season 5 Be Released?

Image via Netflix

Cobra Kai Season 5 will be released on Friday, September 9, 2022.

Related:'Cobra Kai' Season 5 Clip Teases Alicia Hannah-Kim's Sensei Kim Da-Eun

Where Can You Stream Cobra Kai Season 5?

Cobra Kai Season 5 will be released on Netflix so if you want to watch the new season (and previous seasons), just subscribe to Netflix’s Basic, Standard, or Premium plan for $9.99, $15.99, or $19.99 respectively.

How Many Episodes Will Cobra Kai Season 5 Have?

Image via Netflix

Cobra Kai Season 5 will have 10 episodes in total, just like its previous seasons.

Who Are The Cast Of Cobra Kai Season 5?

Image via Netflix

Ralph Macchio, who played Daniel LaRusso in The Karate Kid franchise, will return to reprise his role in Cobra Kai Season 5. You might also recognize Macchio from his role of Johnny Cade in Francis Ford Coppola’s coming-of-age drama, The Outsiders. Macchio has also been in films such as A Good Night to Die and Hitchcock and TV shows such as Ugly Betty and The Deuce.

William Zabka, who made his acting debut by playing Johnny Lawrence in The Karate Kid will return to reprise his role in Cobra Kai Season 5. He is also known for his roles in High Voltage and Landspeed. Thomas Ian Griffith will also be returning to play Daniel LaRusso’s archenemy and tormentor, Terry Silver. Griffith also made his acting debut playing Terry Silver in The Karate Kid Part III. He is also known for his role in films such as Crackerjack and John Carpenter's Vampires and shows such as Another World and One Tree Hill.

Yuji Okumoto will be back to play Chozen this season. If you recall, Cobra Kai Season 4 ended with Daniel reuniting with his former rival Chozen. This season, the duo will focus on taking down Silver. Peyton List will also be returning to play Tory Nichols in the new season of Cobra Kai. List is best known for playing Emma on the Disney Channel series, Jessie. She also reprised her role in the show's spinoff series, Bunk'd. List is also known for playing Holly Hills in the Diary of a Wimpy Kid film series from 2011 - 2012.

Tanner Buchanan will be reprising his role as Robby Keene, the estranged son of Johnny Lawrence, whose arc has been one of the most interesting over the course of the past four seasons. Prior to his role in Cobra Kai, Buchanan previously appeared in hit shows such as Designated Survivor, Fuller House, Girl Meets World, and The Fosters. He also starred opposite TikTok sensation Addison Rae in last year's He's All That.

Xolo Maridueña will be back once again as Johnny's protégé, Miguel Diaz. Maridueña's role as Miguel was his big break, prior to the role he appeared on the NBC hit series Parenthood as Victor Graham. Maridueña will soon suit up as the titular role in the DC superhero film Blue Beetle which is due to come out in 2023.

Other stars who will be returning this season include Martin Kove, Courtney Henggeler, and Mary Mouser.

Dallas Dupree Young, who joined Cobra Kai Season 4 as a recurring character, Kenny Payne, will return as a series regular. New cast member, Alicia Hannah-Kim, will also be joining this season to team up with Terry Silver.

Sean Kanan is set to reprise his The Karate Kid Part III role as Mike Barnes, the bad boy of Karate, but it is unknown how he'll fit into the new season.