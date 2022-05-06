Prepare your bo staffs, straighten out your gis, and mark your calendars for September 9 to tune in for the return of Netflix’s hit series, Cobra Kai. That’s right, while September sees summer wrapping up, we’ll at least have more high-flying, butt kicking action to look forward to when the show makes its way back for a fifth season. As a trailer dropped yesterday revealed, the new season will pick up after the crushing blows dealt at the All Valley Tournament in which Cobra Kai won it all and Danny LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) was forced to shutter his Miyagi-Do Karate. Now, Cobra Kai’s owner, Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) has his eye set on world domination — or at least Los Angeles domination. Planning to set up dojos as far as the eye can see, Danny will need some reinforcements if he wants to cut the head off the Cobra Kai snake once and for all. There’s also a side plot that will see Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) and his son, Robby, (Tanner Buchanan) setting out for Mexico to retrieve Miguel (Xolo Maridueña) which will add some comedy to an otherwise serious season.

First airing in 2018, Cobra Kai has been wowing audiences over its past four seasons with its well written scripts and terrific acting. The series acts as a follow-up to the original three Karate Kid films of the late ‘80s and has brought in heroes and villains from those features to show audiences how they have — or more so, haven’t — changed. Although we have yet to see Hilary Swank put her gi back on and join the cast of Cobra Kai, we’re still hoping the The Next Karate Kid star will sign on for a cameo at some point. Heck, country music superstar Carrie Underwood appeared in Season 4 during the All Valley Karate Tournament, so it isn’t too far-fetched!

Written and executive produced by Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg, the series also stars Courtney Henggeler, Mary Mouser, Jacob Bertrand, Gianni Decenzo, Vanessa Rubio, Peyton List, Martin Kove, Dallas Dupree Young, Oona O’Brien and Griffin Santopietro. Westbrook Entertainment’s Will Smith, James Lassiter, and Caleeb Pinkett executive produce alongside Susan Ekins. Macchio and Zabka also join the executive production team.

With the announcement of the Season 5 premiere date, now’s the perfect time to binge Cobra Kai for the first time or all over again as all four seasons are currently streaming on Netflix. Kick back, relax, and gear up for the story’s continuation when it lands on September 9. Check out the season’s official synopsis below.

Here’s the synopsis:

Following the shocking results of the All Valley Tournament, Terry Silver is expanding the Cobra Kai empire and trying to make his "No Mercy" style of karate the only game in town. With Kreese behind bars and Johnny Lawrence setting karate aside to focus on repairing the damage he’s caused, Daniel LaRusso must call on an old friend for help.

