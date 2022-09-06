Cobra Kai defied many fans' expectations when it first premiered on YouTube Red in 2018. The series reintroduced Karate Kid fans to Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence, while also introducing a slew of new characters to fall in love with. Sure the series plays with nostalgia, but it also tries (and succeeds at being its own thing). The series never really caught on until it shifted to Netflix in 2020, and since then Cobra Kai has become one of the streaming service's most popular and celebrated titles. From the return of fan-favorite characters to all the teen angst, and, of course, the still golden as ever will-they won't-they bromance between Daniel and Johnny, series creators Hayden Schlossberg, Jon Hurwitz, and Josh Heald have yet to miss a beat.

Cobra Kai Season 5 picks up shortly after the events of the Season 4 finale, John Kreese (Martin Kove) has been arrested after being framed by Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith), Daniel (Ralph Macchio) has turned to his old rival Chozen (Yuji Okumoto) to help bring down Cobra Kai, and Miguel (Xolo Maridueña) has left for Mexico in search of his real father. The first several episodes follow several storylines, including Miguel's search for his father, Johnny (William Zabka) and Robby's (Tanner Buchanan) search for Miguel, Terry Silver's massive expansion of Cobra Kai, Chozen moving in with the LaRusso family, and Sam (Mary Mouser) still reeling in from her defeat in the All-Valley tournament and trying to rediscover herself. Massive surprises come in hot throughout all ten episodes from shocking reveals, betrayals, alliances, the return of old favorites, and of course lots of karate fights.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: 'Cobra Kai' Season 5: Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Everything You Need to Know

As Cobra Kai has chugged along, it has always managed to retain its charm and being able to balance out its ever-growing cast of characters, and Season 5 is no different. Johnny and Robby's road trip brings some of the funniest moments in the series yet while also having some of the most heartfelt scenes of the season. Tory (Peyton List) is better than ever, with List giving her best performance yet as a character that has become far more complex than when she was first introduced in Season 2. Maridueña continues to be a major standout as Miguel, as his journey to find his father takes him to some unexpected and more mature places.

Though previous seasons favored the drama among the teens, Season 5 shifts its focus more to the adults, and it's all the better for it. The chemistry between Macchio and Zabka is at an all-time high, especially in the later episodes, with their dynamic remaining one of the best currently on television. Chozen's role is another highlight, with Yuji Okumoto finding balance in providing some great comedic timing while still proving to be one of the most skilled Karate masters in the series, he's a joy to watch in every scene he's in. Terry Silver continues to be a threatening presence, if not even more so, with Griffith being oh so perfect at playing a character you love to hate who potentially poses an even greater threat than Kreese himself. We also learn much more about what is really going on inside of Kreese's head, whether there is redemption down the road for him or if he is bound to remain the cruel sensei we've come to know him as. Kove gets to show a more vulnerable side of the villainous character, and his journey in this season is not just a turning point for his character but for the series as a whole.

Image via Netflix

Season 5 also has some of the most exciting fight scenes of the series to date, with some leading to major consequences. While some sequences can get a little too over the top and goofy, the series never loses the energy that made us fall in love with it in the first place. The fight choreography is even more extreme and intense and the stakes have clearly never been higher. More than ever, the Cobra Kai team seems to be more aware of how ridiculous how can be, and at times it embraces it, but it never takes away from the weightier moments. The passion the showrunners have for these characters shines as bright as ever, and it clearly shows just how carefully everything is planned out. While the first episodes feel a bit slower compared to previous installments, it quickly ramps up as soon as everyone is back together, to the point where viewers will not be able to look away from their TV.

There are certain character arcs that still feel repetitive; while Mouser definitely does an impressive job as Sam, her plotline this season feels a bit too similar to what we've seen before. The relationship between Daniel and Amanda (Courtney Henggeler) also feels very reminiscent of previous seasons, as Amanda once again questions and worries about Daniel's karate obsession. These kinds of issues aren't too serious, but it wouldn't hurt if the series decided to take these characters in new directions that have only been hinted at before.

As far as where the show will go from here, the series is clearly building to an explosive sixth season, but after that, it may be time to close the doors on the dojo. Not that the quality of Cobra Kai has declined, but it's clear that if the series were to attempt to go beyond the sixth season some of the issues that are minor right now, will only continue to grow into something that could lead to an unsatisfying finale. Thankfully, that likely won't be the case if the previous seasons are any indication. Cobra Kai Season 5 is a showcase of the best elements of the series, despite a bit of roughness around the edges. The latest installment features some big laughs and impressive fights but also sheds a light on what's to come without feeling like it's just a set-up for the next season.

Rating: A-

All 10 episodes of Cobra Kai Season 5 drop on Netflix on September 9.