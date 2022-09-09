[Editor's note: This article and video contain spoilers for Cobra Kai Season 5.]Thomas Ian Griffith’s Terry Silver and Yuji Okumoto’s Chozen have changed quite a bit since their appearances in the Karate Kid films, but only one of the two is able to maintain the changes they’ve made for the better.

At the beginning of Cobra Kai Season 4, Terry appears to be living the dream. He’s got a loving partner and lives a life of enlightenment, leisure, and luxury. However, then John Kreese (Martin Kove) brings Cobra Kai back into his life. While Terry does maintain his calm and tries to be a good influence on the students at the start, eventually, old habits creep back in, reigniting Terry’s ruthless and manipulative tendencies.

Image via Netflix

After “winning” the All Valley Karate Tournament in the Season 4 finale, Terry is on top of the world at the start of Cobra Kai Season 5. The flagship dojo is a state-of-the-art facility and Terry’s acquiring new locations left and right. Given the extent of Terry’s wealth, control, and confidence, is he 100% certain in his ability to see his plan through or is there any concern he might have a weakness in his fight to take over karate in the valley and beyond? Here’s what Griffith said when I posed that question to him during our Cobra Kai Season 5 interview:

“He’s still carrying that ultimate betrayal by Kreese, and something he’s devoted his life to and to say, ‘It’s mine now. I have to do it on my own.’ So with all his bravado I think there’s still underneath it, and this is part of the drive probably to go a little over the top to say, ‘I have to make it work because I’ve defined my life by this. It’s such a huge part of my life. I have to make that work.' So there’s that desperation in there that I think worked for this character and you can see, ultimately, where it lead at the end with him.”

That desperation completely consumes and ruins Terry Silver. When his manipulation and dirty tactics are exposed, his loyal Cobra Kai students abandon the dojo and Terry is finally arrested for his crimes.

Given that Season 4 starts with Terry at a high point and Season 5 wraps up with him hitting rock bottom, I opted to ask Griffith what Season 4, Episode 1 Terry might think of Season 5, Episode 10 Terry. Did the version of the character we see at the beginning of Season 4 have any clue that he was capable of going this far?

“No, no. I think the events that occurred brought him there and then brought back these demons. And again, he’s trying to survive. This is the path he’s taken. He is fighting to hold on to something. I think if that character could see in the future, he would have been, ‘I’m not going back there no matter what.’”

Image via Netflix

On the other hand, we’ve got Okumoto’s Chozen, a character who exhibited a willingness to kill in The Karate Kid Part II, but is shown to be a changed man via his Season 4 cameo and more extensive role in Season 5. During his big showdown with Terry Silver in Episode 10, Chozen tells Terry, “I am not afraid to kill,” and does get the opportunity to deliver a fatal blow. However, before he can do just that, Chozen is distracted, letting Terry get the upper hand. In the end, Terry is defeated and Chozen survives, but it’s hard not to wonder, would Chozen really have killed Terry had he not been distracted? Here’s Okumoto’s take on the matter:

“That’s the big question of the day, right? I think that he would have maybe back in the day. He probably would have gone full on just taking care of business. But I think there’s that sense of Daniel in his head, there’s a sense of Miyagi probably on his shoulder, there’s his uncle saying, ‘Chozen, you cannot do this!’ So I think he hears those voices and he says, ‘I did what I came here to do and that was to defeat you and I think that was enough.’ Whether or not he follows suit and goes away, who knows? We have no idea.”

Looking for more from Griffith and Okumoto on Cobra Kai Season 5? We’ve got just that for you in our full video interview at the top of this article!