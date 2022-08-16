Following the events of Cobra Kai Season 4, the valley and its people are facing some serious changes under the Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) empire. A new trailer for Season 5 shows the fallout from the All Valley Tournament — Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) is an Uber driver, Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) has shut down Miyagi-do dojo, and Silver's violent, no-mercy karate is spreading all throughout Los Angeles, spilling out of the Cobra Kai dojo and into the streets. This truly is the worst timeline, but Johnny, Daniel, and Chozen (Yuji Okumoto) are ready to fight back and win the war for the heart of the valley.

This trailer is a little more comedic in nature than the original teaser released earlier this year, kicking off with Johnny's struggles working in the rideshare industry. He and Daniel have hung up the gi as Silver flexes the might of the Cobra Kai name across Los Angeles. More students than ever are taking part, and he only wants more. More dojos, more students, and more ruthless instructors. As the empire grows and life generally gets worse in the valley as more students use their newfound skills for ill, Silver maintains his pristine image in the public eye as a philanthropic sensei with a heart of gold. Fed up with what's going on, the three unlikely allies decide to get their hands dirty themselves to take down Silver. It all culminates in a Chozen, Johnny team up along with a tease for a final showdown between Silver and Danny.

In between their battle against Cobra Kai, Johnny and Daniel's family drama takes center stage. Johnny is still picking up the pieces of his relationship with Miguel (Xolo Maridueña) and Robbie (Tanner Buchanan) while Daniel's wife Amanda (Courtney Henggeler) just wants all of this to end. To end it all on a lighter note though, the trailer takes viewers to prison to see how John Kreese (Martin Kove) is managing. Apparently, his no-mercy karate is great for getting along with the others.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: 'Cobra Kai' Season 5 Images Bring Back 'Karate Kid III' Star Sean Kanan

Cobra Kai carries the torch for the original Karate Kid franchise, continuing the Miyagi-verse first on YouTube Red and then on Netflix from Season 3 onward. The series caries on from the perspective of Johnny, who resurrects the dojo and faces various conflicts as he tries to bring honor to its name.

Alongside featuring the return of Macchio, Zabka, and others, the series also features Mary Mouser, Jacob Bertrand, Gianni Decenzo, Vanessa Rubio, Peyton List, Dallas Dupree Young, Oona O’Brien, and Griffin Santopietro. The series is written and executive produced by Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg.

Cobra Kai Season 5 premieres on September 9. Check out the latest trailer below.

Here's the official synopsis for the upcoming season: