During this week’s Cobra Kai panel at the Netflix is a Joke Festival, in which the cast and producers of the popular series were reunited, the streamer decided to give fans one heck of a present to end the night on a hyped-up note: the first trailer for Season 5 of Cobra Kai was revealed, along with a release date. And, considering that in previous Netflix seasons the debut was a lot later in the year, the early September release date is a lot better than fans expected. The series centers around old-time adversaries that are still at odds more than three decades after their showdown in the classic martial arts movie The Karate Kid.

The trailer reveals that Season 5 will center around the aftermath of the tragic events from the All Valley Tournament in Season 4, with Miyagi-Do Karate having to close its doors and Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) owning up to his promise of franchising Cobra Kai — meaning that his less-than-ideal "no mercy" competition style will now spread across Los Angeles.

So, once again, Danny LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) has to do whatever he can in order to stop Terry from using kids to elevate his status. That means recruiting Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) with his surreal plans in order to do what they should have done long ago: cut the head off the Cobra Kai snake.

Cobra Kai is the sequel series to the late 80s film franchise starring Macchio and the late Pat Morita. It centers around Terry Silver bringing back his karate dojo, which the show is named after. The series originally premiered on YouTube Red, but after it was cancelled, Netflix picked it up and the series has done pretty well so far, audience-wise. The series is created and written by Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg, who recently got the greenlight for another action/comedy series.

The show also stars Courtney Henggeler, Xolo Maridueña, Tanner Buchanan, Mary Mouser, Jacob Bertrand, Gianni Decenzo, Vanessa Rubio, Peyton List, Martin Kove, Dallas Dupree Young, Oona O’Brien, and Griffin Santopietro.

Netflix premieres Season 5 of Cobra Kai on September 9. You can watch the trailer below:

Check out the official synopsis here:

Following the shocking results of the All Valley Tournament, Terry Silver is expanding the Cobra Kai empire and trying to make his “No Mercy” style of karate the only game in town. With Kreese behind bars and Johnny Lawrence setting karate aside to focus on repairing the damage he’s caused, Daniel LaRusso must call on an old friend for help.

