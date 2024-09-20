During most of its fan event, Geeked Week, Netflix has brought a lighthearted approach to Cobra Kai material. Earlier this week, the streamer took One Piece star and Luffy himself, Iñaki Godoy, to visit the martial arts series set. Now, they decided to share with fans a blooper reel that gives a slightly different perspective on the events we witnessed in Part 1 (of three) of the final season.

It's always fun to realize that not only does the Cobra Kai cast have a lot of fun while filming, but they also tease each other constantly between takes just for the fun of it. Another important thing that the bloopers teach us is that not even the best fighter can strike first and strike hard all the time. This is why a lot of the outtakes show the main cast delivering blows to the wrong targets and not as gracefully as we see on the show. Additionally, as we can also imagine, it's inevitable that sometimes people get hit while filming a martial arts series, but they are all good sports about it.

The bloopers also suggest that Tanner Buchanan and Gianni DeCenzo might be the ones most likely to mess up their lines, and they're another source of amusement behind the scenes. Last but not least, we just had to take a look at how it really was when Hawk (Jacob Bertrand) and Demetri (DeCenzo) decided to present their killer Miyagi Fang Karate idea during filming, and of course, they couldn't keep it together and had to go through a couple more takes to get it right. You can check it out below:

Keep Laughing Till The End of 'Cobra Kai'

The bloopers underscore that the Cobra Kai cast and crew will miss the show as much as we do, and looking through this lens, it's good that Netflix decided to split the final season into three parts — this way we can savor the farewell episodes of the hit show before it takes its final bow.

It's not like we'll be completely left hanging, though. At the very least, we'll be seeing Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) sooner rather than later. The martial arts master is already slated to join the cast of the new Karate Kid movie with Jackie Chan (Rush Hour) and Joshua Jackson (Doctor Odyssey). We still don't know how Cobra Kai will connect with the next installment of the franchise, but for now, it's good to know that the beloved series will live on in some form.

Netflix premieres Part 2 of Cobra Kai on November 15. Part 3 is yet to get a release window. Watch the blooper reel above.

