The final season of Cobra Kai is firing on all cylinders in order to bring this thrilling story to a close. And now, three new cast additions will make sure that the end of the road is as exciting as possible. According to Deadline, Lewis Tan, Patrick Luwis & Rayna Vallandingham have signed on to star in the final season of Cobra Kai. The performers will be seen in the second part of the final installment, which is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on November 15. The characters they will be portraying could represent a challenge for the heroes of the titular dojo.

Lewis Tan will portray Sensei Wolf, Patrick Luwis will play Axel Kovacevic and Rayna Vallandingham will step into the shoes of Zara Malik. The roles these characters will play in the narrative of the final season of Cobra Kai remains under wraps, with fans having to wait a little bit more before getting to know Wolf, Kovacevic and Malik. Netflix decided to split the final installment of the acclaimed series into three batches. The first episodes of the season premiered on the streaming platform on July 18. The next few chapters will be launched on Netflix on November 15, before Cobra Kai comes to an end at some point next year.

The new cast members of Cobra Kai are more than ready to step into the dojo that gives its name to the series. Lewis Tan was previously seen as Cole Young in Mortal Kombat, the film adaptation that brought the popular video game to life during the pandemic. The actor also starred as Tolya Yul-Baatar in Shadow and Bone. When it comes to Patrick Luwis, the performer appeared as Ivar in the first Rebel Moon film.

What is 'Cobra Kai' About?