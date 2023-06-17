Fans of Cobra Kai couldn't be more excited for Season 6, not only because it's a new season from one of their favorite shows, but also because it's the last time we'll get to warm up for a new batch of episodes. In order to tease us a bit, Netflix decided to let us spend a little time with the cast while they did a table read for one of the Season 6 episodes. During their fan event TUDUM in Brazil, the streamer unveiled a behind-the-scenes video that features the show's cast members having a good time in pre-production.

The video features the whole main cast, meaning you get to see Courtney Henggeler, Mary Mouser, Tanner Buchanan, Dallas Dupree Young, Gianni DeCenzo, Peyton List, Vanessa Rubio, Ralph Macchio, William Zabka and future DC Studios superstar Xolo Maridueña (he is the lead in Blue Beetle, which premieres this August). The whole gang is there except Jacob Bertrand, who was late for the shoot and got picked on by everybody.

The video has everyone just kicking back and having a good time before settling down to do the table read. They goof off, take pictures, hug each other, and give off the Cobra Kai energy we've come to know and love. Even though it's pretty exciting to see the whole gang back together and being their usual lovely selves, the video is just to give us a taste of their excitement, since the cameras aren't rolling – production of Season 6 was halted last month due to the ongoing Writers Strike.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: How 'Prey's Director Helped Make Elisabeth Shue's 'Cobra Kai' Return Happen

What Is The Story of Cobra Kai Season 6?

Even though the all-out war between dojos is bound to be a central theme in the upcoming season of Cobra Kai, it's hard to imagine that the series will end with peace among all fighting instructors. The show was never exactly about the competition, but rather about the decisions that each character makes, its consequences, and the need to see how the martial arts philosophy influences in all aspects of their lives. But, of course, this is just speculation. We'll have to wait for the WGA strike to end and production to resume until we can get a better idea of what will be tackled in the final season.

Cobra Kai is created and showrun by Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg, who decided to revisit The Karate Kid universe more than 30 years after the original movie premiered. The series initially portrayed Daniel LaRusso (Macchio) as a villain of sorts, since the story is seen through the eyes of his nemesis Johnny Lawrence (Zabka). Across its run, the series featured many Karate Kid staple characters like Kreese (Martin Cove) and Ali (Elisabeth Shue).

Netflix is yet to reveal a release window for Cobra Kai Season 6.

You can watch the cast's behind-the-scenes video below: