Now that we’ve had time to mull over some events from Cobra Kai Season 5, the time has come to start looking forward to the upcoming storylines from Season 6. Even though Netflix hasn’t officially confirmed that the new season is happening, both fans and the cast are confident, since the series has performed well ever since it first switched to the streamer. In an interview to Collider, series star Ralph Macchio talked a little about where we are in terms of production and what he hopes Season 6 will achieve.

During the interview to promote his memoir Waxing On: The Karate Kid and Me, Macchio told our own Perri Nemiroff that the trajectory of Daniel LaRusso hasn’t been what he expected at all in terms of how fast he evolves as a character. Back in Season 1, the boy who was everyone’s favorite in The Karate Kid had grown up to become kind of a dick to his former adversaries. But he had a good heart, and that side of him was brought back to life, especially after the decided to open his own dojo. So what can we expect from next-season LaRusso?

“We haven’t had that sit down yet that we do every season to talk about where we’re gonna go, but I will say this much: It’s taken longer than I initially expected to get to the Daniel LaRusso, say, of Season 5 where early on in the show, Daniel, at times, was set up just to be the thorn for Johnny and now that’s all evened out, for all the characters. You needed the time to be able to do that. You needed it to breathe. One of my favorite things of Season 5 is seeing LaRusso get to a place where we hadn’t seen him before, where he’s losing grip on everything even though he’s the only one who knows the truth. And to see his family and friends and foes all come together and have his back at that point, you very much felt the aging, but young protagonist when we [first] met him. He was truly in that moment when everyone comes together to say, we have your back and we’re gonna do this moving forward.”

Macchio isn’t the only one excited about where Season 6 will go. Last month, series creators Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg talked to Collider about what’s in store for LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka), and revealed that the plan is to follow the series’ pattern and go bigger than the last. They also stressed that work hard not to plagiarize themselves.

Cobra Kai is the spin-off series to the late 80s film franchise Karate Kid, starring Macchio and the late Pat Morita. It centers around the clash between different karate approaches, and the ruthlessness of the Cobra Kai dojo, which reached new heights after their All Valley Tournament win at the end of Season 4. The series originally premiered on YouTube Red, but after it was canceled, Netflix picked it up and the show has done consistently well so far, audience-wise.

