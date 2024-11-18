It’s only been a few days since Cobra Kai Season 6 returned with its second part after last airing Part 1 during the summer. As fans know, the final season of the martial arts series is divided into three parts, each consisting of five episodes. Part 1 was released on July 18, 2024, and Part 2 on November 15, 2024. The last set of episodes will premiere next February, but before then, co-creator Hayden Schlossberg has some thrilling news for fans, teasing “some unexpected twists and turns” coming in 2025.

A lot has already happened in the past episodes of Cobra Kai Season 6, but there’s more to come in the near future, according to Schlossberg. Speaking with TV Insider, he assured viewers that Season 6 Part 3 will have zero cliffhangers but will be more about wrapping up storylines, answering all questions, and solving all the mysteries, thereby giving fans a form of closure. In the creator’s words:

“If you’ve seen the middle five, you’ve seen amazing next-level martial arts that ended in complete chaos and no resolution. And the last five will end in resolution. There is no big cliffhanger at the end of the last five episodes. This is where all the questions get answered. All the characters reach their full arcs. All the mysteries get solved. And you’re still going to see next-level martial arts — and some unexpected twists and turns — but it’s really designed to be an exciting, thrilling, and fulfilling conclusion to this six-season journey that we’ve all been on.”

'Cobra Kai' Keeps Getting More Intense!

Speaking of cliffhangers, Cobra Kai Season 6 Part 2 has a couple, one of which is the unexpected death of Kwon, which will cause a chain reaction throughout the final phase of the series, especially for Daniel. Starring in Cobra Kai Season 6 are Ralph Macchio and William Zabka, who reprise their roles as Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence, respectively, from past seasons. The season also stars Martin Kove as John Kreese, Xolo Maridueña as Miguel Diaz, Jacob Bertrand as Hawk, Mary Mouser as Samantha LaRusso, Tanner Buchanan as Robby Keene, Peyton List as Tory, Gianni DeCenzo as Demetri, Courtney Henggeler as Amanda LaRusso, Vanessa Rubio as Carmen, Dallas Dupree Young as Kenny, Yuji Okumoto as Chozen, Alicia Hannah-Kim as Sensei Kim Da-Eun, Griffin Santopietro as Anthony and Oona O’Brien as Devon.

Cobra Kai Season 6 Part 3 lands on Netflix on February 13, 2025. Catch up on past episodes on Netflix.

