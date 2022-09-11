In an exclusive interview with Collider, Cobra Kai creators and showrunners Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg talked to our own Perri Nemiroff about Season 5 and what’s ahead for a possible Season 6. Even though Netflix hasn’t officially confirmed the show’s renewal, the series is popular among viewers and the showrunners seem confident that LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) are getting a sixth round. We certainly got enough cliffhangers for that, including a calm, front-door escape from prison.

During the interview, the trio of showrunners revealed that the plan moving forward is to repeat the pattern that the show followed ever since its inception – which means going bigger with every new season. Back in Season 1, we wrapped up with a regular All Valley tournament, but now by the end of Season 5, we have sword and dagger fights, all-out brawls, treason, and life-and-death stakes, mainly because of cruel characters like Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) and Chozen (Yuji Okumoto) making a comeback to shake things up. So, what do they have in store for Season 6? Heald compares it with knowing how to conduct an orchestra:

“We have a few more tricks up our sleeve for where we go from here, but it does get bigger every year. And we're trying at all times to make sure we're not plagiarizing ourselves at this point. You know, we've had tournament fights, we've had all-out, you know, riots. We've had fights on multiple platforms and places in terms of… Season 3 had multiple fights going on within one episode. [Season 5] is probably the most wall-to-wall fighting we've had in a finale. And we wanted to make sure we were containing that, you know, once again, with these moments that you really feel… you want to feel every one-on-one, every two-on-one, every 10-on-10. It's always conducting the orchestra and feeling, when do the cannons go off, and it's full Tchaikovsky, fireworks, and when it’s an oboe solo.”

Schlossberg also teases what’s coming in terms of competition, and underscores that now that the Cobra Kai and Miyagi-do students have constantly outdone themselves when it comes to fighting, there is no way to go but up.

“We now know that this is the biggest tournament in the world. And Daniel and Gianni and Chozen, you know, have an entry point in there and Cobra Kai also does, but we don't know what's happening with Cobra Kai right now. And yeah, we just love the idea of constantly raising the bar and the levels. […] So they need a bigger challenge, and they will get one. But how that all plays out? We'll see.”

Cobra Kai is the spin-off series to the late 80s film franchise Karate Kid, starring Macchio and the late Pat Morita. It centers around the clash between different karate approaches, and the ruthlessness of the Cobra Kai dojo, which reached new heights after their All Valley Tournament win at the end of Season 4. The series originally premiered on YouTube Red, but after it was canceled, Netflix picked it up and the show has done consistently well so far, audience-wise.

