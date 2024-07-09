The Big Picture Cobra Kai's final season premieres in July with larger action scenes.

New characters from Korea join the series, raising the stakes in the tournament.

Episode 3 features a classic martial arts fight that sets the tone for what's to come.

The first part of Cobra Kai's supersized sixth and final season premieres this July on Netflix. One of the biggest allures of the series is the action scenes, especially the ensemble sequences when issues boil over and a mass fight erupts. Throughout the series, each season has topped the other in terms of the crowd fight scenes. As the series says it's the last hurrah, it is necessary to go out on a high note. Collider's Perri Nemiroff talked to the cast of Cobra Kai as part of Season 6's press junket. She asked them how they planned to make a spectacle of these scenes, given what they've been able to pull off in the past.

Series star and executive producer Ralph Macchio revealed a new strategy to deliver a huge fight. One of the biggest issues is that the characters who had been at odds in the past seasons are now part of the same dojo, something the show addresses by bringing in new characters from the other end of the world. The Sekai Taikai tournament will end all the feuds, but the stakes must be upped before the day arrives. Macchio talked about that, saying,

"In the first five episodes, we introduce some characters from Korea, and they're kinda next level in their martial arts techniques, and it ups the level of all of our ... the Miyagi-Do."

The Stakes Are Very High In 'Cobra Kai' Season 6

If winning the All Valley tournament was important for the characters, winning Sekai Taikai is the ultimate goal. The international competition takes the newly formed Miyagi-Do to greater heights. The new arrivals from Korea are sharper than anyone they have ever fought before, something William Zabka put into perspective, saying,

"It's the best of the valley meets the best of the world. And these are like world-class thirteen-time champion martial artists that came to play. They're that good."

While talking about some of the best scenes they'd seen in the upcoming season, Macchio singled out episode three, where the Korean kids are involved. As the episode's director, he offered some insight, saying,

"Episode 3 has ... when I mention the Korean kids, Quan and Yun, two new characters that are introduced in that episode, have a great fight. It's a true classic martial arts fight outside at night, and it really... I think it helps set the standard for what's to come."

Cobra Kai Season 6 three-parter will be released on July 18, November 28, and the final part sometime in 2025. Catch up on Netflix before the final season kicks off.

