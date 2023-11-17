The Big Picture Cobra Kai fans can rest easy knowing Season 6 is set to film early next year.

The show's creators were ready to begin production on Season 6 before the writers' strike brought things to a halt.

There's a possibility that Courtney Henggeler, a long-running series star, may direct an episode of Season 6, as she has been shadowing a director on their other Netflix show.

Now that both the writers’ and the actors’ strikes are over, there’s only one thing that Cobra Kai fans want to know: When is Season 6 coming? Fortunately for all of us, Collider's Perri Nemiroff spoke with series showrunners Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg, and Josh Heald just a little while before SAG-AFTRA reached a deal with the AMPTP, and they told Collider that they’ll be ready to go as soon as 2024 starts.

During the interview, Heald revealed that they were already set to begin when the writers’ strike began back in May, further underscored by a clip that Netflix revealed earlier this year, in which the main cast was shown arriving at a table read for the first episode. The co-showrunner also commented on a positive aspect of the strike that benefited Season 6, saying:

"We were basically ready to go when the writers' strike began. That was our scheduled day one of production. The writers’ strike went on longer than any of us ever thought it would, and obviously the actors’ strike is prolonging as well. Fingers crossed, at any moment now, maybe by the time these words are reaching people's ears, it could be over. For the three of us who share a hive mind and never stop thinking and talking, [the strike] did give our minds a place to marinate and come back into the writer's room as soon as the writer's strike was over with more ideas, more depth in terms of where we were already going. The room is just running on all cylinders right now. As long as the actors’ strike ends, we will be back in production after the New Year."

Xolo Maridueña Returns to 'Cobra Kai' With 'Blue Beetle' Energy

So there we have it: If all remains the same, January will be the month that Cobra Kai fans can start getting (more) hyped up for the martial arts series’ sixth and final season. The whole main cast is set to return, which includes Courtney Henggeler, Mary Mouser, Tanner Buchanan, Dallas Dupree Young, Gianni DeCenzo, Peyton List, Vanessa Rubio, and of course, Karate Kid superstars Ralph Macchio and William Zabka. This will also be the first season we’ll see with Xolo Maridueña exhaling blockbuster energy after his stint as Blue Beetle in the 2023 DC movie.

The showrunners also teased the possibility of long-running series star Henggeler directing an episode of Cobra Kai Season 6, and Hurwitz revealed she was shadowing a director during the production of their other Netflix show, Obliterated. Even though they’re “not sure yet” about who will be the slate of directors for the final episodes, the co-showrunner suggested she’d “make an amazing director.”

Cobra Kai is slated to premiere on Netflix in 2024.

