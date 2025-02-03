It's been a long journey. From the mid 80s to YouTube to Netflix, the story of Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) has been a roller-coaster ride, but now the time has come to say goodbye. Today, Netflix released the last trailer ever for the final five episodes of Cobra Kai, and hinted at what stage the story will end for LaRusso, Johnny and their pupils. The last episodes of the hit series debut on February 13.

It was pretty easy to imagine that Cobra Kai wouldn't bow out without directly referencing 1984's The Karate Kid, and it is with a nostalgic heart that we watch footage from the movie as the trailer opens. It reminds us that all of this has been about LaRusso and Johnny from the start, and the redemption arc for both of them — Johnny because of the crimes he committed when he was a teenager under the tutelage of Kreese (Martin Kove) and LaRusso for realizing that he became kind of a douche after growing up as a martial arts champion. As Johnny states, at the end of the day it was inevitable that both of them would end up on the same side.

Along with the trailer, Netflix also unveiled a bunch of new images — in addition to the ones released last week — that further tease the final episodes. The images hint at the aftermath of the tragic events at Sekai Taikai, a last showdown between Sam (Mary Mouser) and Tory (Peyton List), the return of Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith), Kreese's last (redemption?) arc and one final All Valley tournament to wrap things up.

'Cobra Kai' Stars Say Farewell