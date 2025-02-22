Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Cobra Kai Season 6.Cobra Kai is one of the most unusual success stories of the streaming era. Although there have been countless “legacy sequels” that have attempted to bring back older properties with a combination of new and returning characters, Cobra Kai managed to intertwine the leads of the original The Karate Kid series with a set of younger leads. It’s been impressive to see how much the show has been able to escalate its stakes with each season, but Cobra Kai’s refusal to offer any substantive conclusions until its final set of episodes ended up affecting the quality of the entire series.

The final season of Cobra Kai was released in three different segments; after Part 2 ended with the shocking death of an athlete during the competition in the Sekai Taikai tournament, Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) becomes determined to convince Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) to re-enter the new event in the Valley. Each of the students faces uncertain futures; Sam (Mary Mouser) isn’t sure what will happen to her relationship with Miguel (Xolo Maridueña) during college, Robby (Tanner Buchanan) is still in shock about what happened overseas, and Tory (Peyton List) is unsure if she will decide to participate. Although there are many well-acted moments that help complete the different coming-of-age stories, Cobra Kai would have benefitted from a more balanced final season that didn’t wait until the very end to wrap everything up.

‘Cobra Kai’ Structured Its Final Season Poorly