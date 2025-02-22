Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Cobra Kai Season 6, Part 3.What has always made Cobra Kai such an interesting show in comparison to the original Karate Kid movies is that, unlike that trilogy, there are so many character arcs that have a chance to truly develop. In The Karate Kid, Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) was the stereotypical one-dimensional bully figure, but Cobra Kai has developed him into a well-rounded (but flawed) character who is truly worth rooting for. But throughout the entire series run, we have been waiting for one cathartic moment for Johnny that helps us to not only understand the character but sympathize with him in a way we would never have, even at the beginning of the show. Season 6 Part 3 finally gave us this moment, pushing Johnny to take responsibility, let it all out, and become a better man.

'Cobra Kai' Finally Reconciled Johnny Lawrence and John Kreese

Johnny's climactic moment near the end of "Skeletons," as he finally confronts his former mentor John Kreese (Martin Kove), is a game-changer. Here, the now Miyagi-Do sensei admits how much Kreese’s betrayal in The Karate Kid Part II hurt him, sending him down a wrong path in life. It's a moment where Johnny is not skirting his own responsibility (we have seen him own up to his mistakes and wrongdoing as a father and a man previously), but rather he is shedding light on where all those actions stemmed from. It wasn't Daniel LaRusso's (Ralph Macchio) fault that Johnny's life turned out this way, and it's not fully Kreese's either. But that moment from the beginning of the second Karate Kid did something to Johnny, it broke something in him that could not be easily fixed. Finally admitting that to both himself and the man he once idolized was a huge step for Sensei Lawrence, who has come to see that there may actually be a time and a place for men to cry.

Not only is this one of the most emotionally engaging moments on the show, but perhaps the most important. Here, Cobra Kai reconciles the Johnny Lawrence we saw at the end of the first Karate Kid with the man we met at the beginning of the series decades later. It highlights that, while Johnny was a good loser who was able to at first make amends with Daniel, all of that personal progress was shattered the very moment Kreese’s own issues were thrust upon his best student. It was Kreese who taught Johnny that his best would never be enough, that his attempts to win favor, honor, and acceptance in the eyes of his sensei were all for naught. Being the best one year, only to be second best the next, was not good enough for John Kreese. For him, one was not deserving of a trophy for second place.

Johnny Would Have Had a Different Life If Not For Kreese

It's true that Johnny says that he was a good loser when Daniel first used that crane kick on him in the ring. We tend to forget that, at the very end of The Karate Kid, Johnny says, "You're alright, LaRusso," upon handing him the trophy. Johnny saw a spirit of fearless determination and the very persistence as a fighter that he had in himself. No matter what the Cobra Kais did to Daniel, he continued to get back up anyway. Johnny saw and respected that, and he and Daniel were good. We even see this as "Skeletons" flashes back to this very moment, reminding us how important it is to be a good loser as it is to be a good winner. It's easy to see how Johnny, had he continued this train of thought, would have turned out a far better person in life. While he gets there eventually, it takes years of working through his crap before he can fully move on from that moment.

If not for Kreese's own merciless nature, if not for his unwillingness to accept Johnny's best as-is, the Johnny Lawrence we know at the end of Cobra Kai would likely have been the same man we saw at the beginning of the show. Again, this doesn't mean that Johnny isn't responsible for his own actions. He admits, time and again, that he was a failure by choice, not just because of being beaten at the All-Valley. But even so, the voice in the back of his head that always told him he wasn't enough was that of John Kreese, and so it's no wonder that he eventually allowed Kreese into his version of Cobra Kai back in the show's early seasons. It's also no wonder that he took it back from Johnny so easily.

