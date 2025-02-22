Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Cobra Kai Season 6.Last week, we said goodbye to one of the biggest surprise hits of the last decade: Cobra Kai. The series initially premiered as a YouTube Red original (remember YouTube Red?) back in the summer of 2018. I grew up watching the original three Karate Kid movies, but I was initially skeptical. Did we really need a sequel series centering around a grown-up version of Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka)?

Yet, from the opening scene, I was instantly hooked on the series. However, due to the first two seasons being on a streaming platform that barely anyone had, I didn't have many people in my personal life who I could share my love of the show with. When Netflix scooped up the rights in the summer of 2020, the show became a smash hit. Soon enough, everyone from my friends, my family, and even my college professors were talking about how much they loved the show.

Watching the sixth and final season of Cobra Kai was a bittersweet experience, although I did know about that triumphant ending way before anyone else. In April 2024, Netflix flew me and several other members of the press out to Atlanta, Georgia for a set visit to watch the big climatic face-off between Johnny Lawrence and Sensei Wolf (Lewis Tan) at the Sekai Taikai during the finale. However, because this was the final episode of the series, I was surrounded by a plethora of spoilers. We were fortunate enough to talk to series creators Hayden Schlossberg, Jon Hurwitz, and Josh Heald, as well as some of the crew and cast members about making the series' victorious final chapter.

Bringing Johnny's Story Full Circle

"Part of the fun of writing Season 6 was how do we get him back in that gi."