Massive group fights are the pinnacle of Cobra Kai as feelings that have been boiling underneath finally emerge. They are wild and unpredictable to the viewer, but that is not the case for the production team. The Sekai Taikai group fight is the biggest the show has done by scale and repercussions. In a Sony Picture Entertainment panel, executive producer Josh Heald dove into the work and coordination that went into the scene. "It was a painstaking effort in line with our director, Sherwin Shilati,” he said. He revealed how everything was planned in the writers' room, saying,

“And in the writer’s room, making sure that every punch, every kick, every time the camera moves has to be motivated. We can’t just have background performer number three coming in and punching somebody. We have to set that up in previous episodes to even get to that place. You have to care about all of these little mini moments and not just the full-on, crazy two-on-ones.”

The Tragic Ending of the Fight Was Planned and Is Instrumental to What's Next

The fight ended with the biggest tragedy of all when a competitor died. “It was all based on where our characters were and where we are sending our characters going forward as we land the ship,” executive producer Jon Hurwitz said of the death, revealing that it wasn't done for shock value, even though it was shocking. The death makes the show "unpredictable going forward,” Hurwitz said. It will inform what the characters decide for their lives as the series ends. He teased the theme in the final episodes, saying,

"So we have five episodes left to figure out, are they going to pick up the pieces? Is the tournament going to go back on? How do these characters react to what just happened?”

Series star Ralph Macchio teased a "big ’80s movie ending," while William Zabka teased an "unexpected, uplifting, and honest" ending. As for Part 3, Heald told Collider's Perri Nemiroff that it would answer everything, even the tough questions that seem to have no answers yet. "We have to wrap up this series in the way that we've always planned to wrap it up, so we painted ourselves into an intentional corner knowing how we were going to get out. But I'll say that the last five should have an expectation of the great unknown and the hope for explosiveness," he said.

The end arrives on February 13, 2025, when the final five episodes of the 15-episode season debut on Netflix. And while this might be the end for many characters, Daniel LaRusso's story continues in a new film, Karate Kid: Legends, which premieres in theaters on May 30, 2025.

