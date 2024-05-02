The Big Picture Cobra Kai's final season on Netflix brings a epic finale with the Miyagi-Do and Eagle Fang students facing the Sekai Taikai challenge.

Season 6 follows Johnny and Daniel preparing for the karate world championships, with old foes making a comeback for a final showdown.

The Karate Kid franchise lives on with a new film set to release in 2025, starring Ralph Macchio and Jackie Chan reprising their roles.

This summer, karate returns to the Valley for the beginning of Cobra Kai's sixth and final season on Netflix. After facing delays during the dual Hollywood strikes, the William Zabka and Ralph Macchio-led series is ready to send things off with a bang with a three-part, 15-episode finale that will see the students of Miyagi-Do and Eagle Fang take on their greatest challenge yet — the Sekai Taikai. Along with a teaser that unveiled release dates and a first look at the action to expect from the Karate Kid spin-off's final outing, the streamer also shared a set of photos showcasing the old and new generation of fighters ready to bring their A-game to the world stage.

Picking up where Season 5 left off, Cobra Kai Season 6 sees Johnny Lawrence (Zabka) and Daniel LaRusso (Macchio) preparing the future Karate Kids of the Valley for the karate world championships. The competition will allow them to showcase everything they've learned throughout five seasons of the show against the best fighters across the land. However, although they've dispatched with Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith), the remnants of Cobra Kai aren't ready to go down without a fight. With John Kreese (Martin Kove) out of prison and seeking revenge and Mike Barnes (Sean Kanan) also hanging around, the final showdown will be one for the ages that ties everything these characters have been through up in a neat little bow.

The images hint at a few storylines that will take center stage in Season 6. Johnny has new responsibilities with a child on the way with Carmen (Vanessa Rubio), though he shows he's more than ready for the challenge by presenting a little surprise for his family's soon-to-be new member. After assisting with the fight against Silver, Chozen (Yuji Okumoto) will return and appears to take on a more active role in training the teens of the Valley while also getting a chance to spar with Johnny and his former nemesis Daniel and live with the LaRusso family. On the flip side, Kreese has donned his black gi and is ready to instill the idea of "no mercy" once again with sensei Kim (Alicia Hannah-Kim) by his side. Xolo Maridueña, Jacob Bertrand, Mary Mouser, Tanner Buchanan, Peyton List, Gianni DeCenzo, Courtney Henggeler, Dallas Dupree Young, Griffin Santopietro, and Oona O’Brien are also confirmed to return for Season 6.

'Cobra Kai' Won't Be the End of 'Karate Kid'

Close

Although Cobra Kai is nearing its end, the Karate Kid franchise is as alive as ever thanks to a new film coming from director Jonathan Entwistle and writer Rob Lieber. It's now set to hit theaters on May 30, 2025, which could line up well with the conclusion of Season 6 set to arrive early next year. Ralph Macchio will take Daniel LaRusso back to the big screen with the new installment, while Jackie Chan will also reprise his role from the 2010 reboot. The lead, however, will be American Born Chinese star Ben Wang who is also joined by Sadie Stanley, Joshua Jackson, Ming-Na Wen, Aramis Knight, and Wyatt Oleff.

Cobra Kai begins its sixth and final season with part one arriving on Netflix on July 18, and past seasons are streaming there now. Visit our full guide here for everything we know so far and check out the images in the gallery above.

Cobra Kai Thirty-four years after events of the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament, a down-and-out Johnny Lawrence seeks redemption by reopening the infamous Cobra Kai dojo, reigniting his rivalry with a now successful Daniel LaRusso. Release Date May 2, 2018 Creator Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg Cast William Zabka , Ralph Macchio , Courtney Henggeler , Mary Matilyn Mouser , Marty Cove , Peyton List Jacob Bertrand , Vanessa Rubio Main Genre Comedy Seasons 6

Watch on Netflix