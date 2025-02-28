Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 6 of Cobra Kai.On paper, a show like Cobra Kai probably shouldn't have worked as well as it did, nor should it have become the global karate phenomenon that it grew into. Taking a beloved '80s classic like The Karate Kid and then expanding on the universe and its characters, only to continue plot threads from the original film and craft meaningful redemption arcs worthy of the characters. What the team behind this series was able to accomplish is seriously impressive, and it has successfully introduced a whole new audience to the Karate Kid story. However, there was one ball that Cobra Kai dropped in its final season, one other character we wish could have been included in the narrative: Hilary Swank's Julie Pierce from The Next Karate Kid.

'Cobra Kai' Should Have Called Back to 'The Next Karate Kid'

While it was never terribly likely that an Oscar-winning actress like Hilary Swank was going to ever come back as Julie Pierce, the fact that Cobra Kai doesn’t even acknowledge her small part in the Karate Kid legacy is something that just doesn’t feel right. No, Julie never needed to become a major character in the Cobra Kai story; there were already far too many characters to juggle in the final season. However, her own unique relationship with Mr. Miyagi (Pat Morita) — as seen in The Next Karate Kid — is something that Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) maybe should have considered. The series was notorious for bringing back characters from all three of the original films (including many that we forgot about entirely), and so it just seemed odd that it wouldn’t expand slightly further to include the fourth film as well. Sure, The Next Karate Kid isn't exactly a classic, but it's still a part of the Miyagi-verse saga, and worthy of reexamination.

This is perhaps especially true now that Karate Kid: Legends is set to rope the Jackie Chan-led 2010 Karate Kid remake into the franchise's larger continuity, leaving many to wonder what happened to Julie Pierce after all these years. We last saw Julie in 1994, when she beat Ned Randall (Michael Cavalieri) of Alpha Elite in a fight that proved she had mastered the martial art. Soon after, Mr. Miyagi himself beat Colonel Paul Dugan (Michael Ironside) in combat, and Alpha Elite left their former leader behind. Much of Julie's story post-Next Karate Kid was left open to interpretation, and whatever she ended up doing with her life, we will ultimately never know. Additionally, we don't know how much she and Mr. Miyagi kept in contact. It's safe to assume that the pair remained close, considering the way Daniel and Miyagi did themselves, but given that she isn't mentioned on Cobra Kai, there's not much to go on.

The 'Cobra Kai' Team Tried To Rope Hilary Swank Into the Show

So, did the Cobra Kai producers intend to bring Swank's Julie Pierce back into the narrative? It turns out, they did their best. “[We] never actually spoke directly with her. We wrote letters,” showrunner Jon Hurwitz told Decider. “We had some thoughts in mind as to what we would do to bring her back in.” According to the co-creator, Season 6 would have been the time to bring the character in, particularly as a source of information about Miyagi for Daniel as he searches for the truth concerning his mentor’s “dark secret.” Because she was also a student of Miyagi, the idea would have been to have Daniel reach out to her to inquire further. “So as Daniel is going through the crisis that he’s going through all season about Mr. Miyagi, there was an opportunity for her to be somebody who may have more information about Mr. Miyagi’s past,” Hurwitz continued. “And perhaps bring some wisdom to the Torys and Samanthas of the world as well.”

Unfortunately, Swank turned Cobra Kai down. "I don't think I am," she told Collider back in February 2024. "It's, like, the number one question I get right now. Most people usually say, 'What's it like working with Clint Eastwood?' But I think, 'Are you going to be on Cobra Kai has almost surpassed that?'" According to the show's creators, they never crafted a specific narrative for her. No dialogue was ever written, but they did have ideas about whether she and Daniel would have been in touch after all those years. It's an interesting conversation, to be sure, and one that fans will only wonder about going forward. Although Cobra Kai is officially over, the Karate Kid brand is relaunching on the big screen. Perhaps Swank would be more interested in reprising her role for a future Karate Kid sequel that would be released theatrically rather than revisiting it for a made-for-streaming series...

Julie Pierce Could Have Helped Daniel During His Miyagi Crisis