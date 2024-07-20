Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 6 Part 1 of Cobra Kai.

It's that time of the year again. Time for the All Valley Karate Tournament, time for the Sekai Taikai, or simply time for a new season of Cobra Kai. Those of us that enjoy watching a bunch of teens hashing out their differences with their fists can stop hiding in shame, and maybe we will even get to experience some middle-aged men beating the crap out of each other in the process. The final run of the fan-favorite Karate Kid sequel series, Season 6 of Cobra Kai starts with "Peacetime in the Valley", but, of course, in due time, it devolves back to the show's good and old cartoonish violence. As Kreese (Martin Kove) returns from the shadows — and from a pretty short stint in prison — and takes back the titular dojo, it's time for Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) to work together once again, putting their students in the good path and fighting to keep the San Fernando Valley and the world as a whole free from the influences of evil karate. As they do so, we are treated to some amazing fighting sequences involving the best brawlers under 21.

It's all extremely silly, isn't it? The existence of an evil dojo that teaches a corrupt version of karate, the depiction of a martial art as the Light and the Dark Side of the Force, and, most of all, the absurd face-offs that seem to serve as the ultimate problem resolution technique for everything from petty jealousy to naming rights. In Cobra Kai, issues that should be handled by school counselors or even in a court of law are all dealt with through the power of the fist. And of the foot. Fights erupt everywhere, from school grounds to water parks to fancy McMansions, and it's honestly bizarre how karate hasn't yet been outlawed in the Valley considering the rise in violence that the mere inauguration of two dojos has provoked. Seriously, if we consider that at least one teenager has nearly been rendered paraplegic during one of these karate free-for-alls, there are drugs out there that cause less harm. Surely, this can't be a faithful depiction of the real world.

'Cobra Kai' Captures a Lot of the Spirit of What It's Like to Join a Dojo

Yeah, of course it's not. Take it from a karate green belt — because, unlike what is depicted in the show, students are not split simply between unexperienced white belts and expertly trained black belts. There's a whole gamut between one color and the other, and then there are the various dan ranks for black belts. You may add that to the list of things that Cobra Kai makes up about what life is like for someone who is into karate. However, while the show does get a lot of stuff wrong, there is still something of the essence of what it is like to join a dojo present in Cobra Kai. And depending on the kind of problem you have at hand, yes, you might be able to solve it with karate.

Much like Stingray (Paul Walter Hauser), I started taking karate lessons as an adult. Unlike Stingray, though, I did not pick the first class I saw composed exclusively of high schoolers to hang around. Instead, my dojo had a pretty even mix of kids and adults. The youngest student was probably a 10-year-old red belt, while the oldest was a sixty-something white belt, who I believe was actually the sensei's own dad. Thus, taking karate did not empower me to start attending parties with people half my age — though I did go to a party organized by the sensei once — nor did I start passing on my knowledge to children in the dark woods. Karate did not turn me into a walking, talking red flag, or, at least, so I hope.

What karate did for me, though, was help me like myself better. You know, much like Stingray, and much like Miguel (Xolo Maridueña), Demetri (Gianni DeCenzo), and Hawk (Jacob Bertrand). I had been a bullied teen, and I was, at the time, a grown-up who still lived with her parents, and, boy, let me tell you about the depression and the social anxiety that these things, among others, gave me... I was already undergoing treatment for a couple of years when a co-worker invited me to her class, so I can't pin it all on karate, but fighting did help me find a new sense of self-worth. Having started as a total wimp, with practically zero motor skills, I could feel myself getting better every lesson, and changing belts was a testament to my improvement. Even getting hit had its worth, as I became sturdier by the second, capable of getting up no matter what kind of punch was thrown my way.

Karate Also Serves as an Outlet for Pent-Up Anger

You can already see the metaphor brewing in that last sentence, but you have no idea just how strong it will become. For me, joining karate was sandwiched between the end of a pretty long relationship and losing a job that I thought would keep me fed for the next four years, at least. So, yeah, while I can't claim to know, for instance, how Tory (Peyton List) feels with a sick mother and a life all but ruined by doing time in juvie, I did have some punches thrown my way. And when those things happen, you don't just get sad. You also get pretty angry. Having a controlled outlet for all the terrible feelings boiling up inside you can be pretty essential at such a moment.

This pops up in Cobra Kai not just in Tory, but also in Robby (Tanner Buchanan), Johnny, and, most recently, Kenny (Dallas Dupree Young). Heck, even Kreese can be looked at as an example of someone who decided to use martial arts as a way to exorcise his demons! Too bad he went a bit too far with said exorcism... Still, I can see myself a little bit in all of them, at least in how they take it to the dojo (or, sometimes, to the water park) whenever they feel like there is something bad about to come out. Fighting with someone else or even doing a particularly powerful kata can go a long way in making you feel better, not just about yourself, but about the world in general. You just put all of that negative energy into your hands and feet, and off you go. More often than not, though, you might get some complaints from the sensei for being too afraid of hurting your sparring partner.

Much Like in 'Cobra Kai', a Good Dojo May Be Hard to Find

The fact that karate was such a positive experience for me, a completely untrained adult, is a merit of my dojo, my very own Miyagi-Do. Or perhaps I should say Miyagi Fang, the mash-up proposed by Demetri and Hawk in Season 6. After all, my sensei didn't just teach us defense, which is pretty stupid, particularly if you're planning to enroll your students in competitions. Our classes were not just kata or just fighting, but a mish-mash of the two, as any good karate class should be. Sadly, though, I had to drop everything to move to another city, and then I moved once again. Since then, I only got back to my dojo once, as I was visiting my parents, and just to say "hi". I keep thinking about getting back to karate, but, again, much like in Cobra Kai, a good dojo can be hard to find.

In Season 1 of Cobra Kai, we see Johnny missing his karate days dearly, and eventually reopening his old dojo as a way of getting back to his former glory. Now, I don't feel like I peaked in adolescence, but I do understand the feeling of missing something that made you feel so good. Alas, I'm a bit too lazy and afraid to look for a new dojo now. There are, indeed, many Kreeses out there. Not in the sense that they will turn the teens they train into a militia, but there are sensei who use their position of power to exploit students and spew prejudice unchallenged. As a matter of fact, I don't feel like this problem is exclusive to karate. All kinds of martial arts are liable to bad teachers.

But, you know what? Maybe I should brave these unsure waters and find my way back into this old life. Maybe this article is the push I needed to get over my fears. If Johnny Lawrence managed to get back to the mat after such an ugly loss at the All Valley, I can brush the dust off of my green belt. Maybe this fear of the unknown is just another issue that can be solved with karate.

