Cobra Kai star Alicia Hannah-Kim is spilling the beans on her character, Kim Da-Eun’s unexpected hookup with Chozen (Yuji Okumoto) in Season 6. In Cobra Kai Season 6, Episode 8, the two characters find themselves together during a wild night out in Barcelona. That’s when things take a turn and their bar brawl turns into a kiss, which leads to a lot more. But the twist wasn’t just a surprise to the fans, Hannah-Kim was also shocked when she was initially told about it.

While speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Hannah-Kim shared that on the first day of filming Season 6, she had been told the direction her character would go in. However, she was not expecting the ruthless Kim Da-Eun to get hot and heavy with Chozen. But she believes that the plot of the episode set the scene up perfectly. In her exact words: “Everyone’s in Barcelona, and everything’s just going wild there. All bets are off.”

Considering that Sensei Kim is one of the more serious characters in the show, this was a chance for Hannah-Kim to try something new. During the interview, she confessed that she never thought there would be room for any kind of romantic arc for her character at all. But she admitted that she enjoyed getting to play the classic Cobra Kai comedy and romance. The Australian actress revealed that she got a little carried away with the kissing scene. She revealed that she and Okumoto “made out a lot” to get the perfect shot their director, Jen Celotta wanted.

Hannah-Kim Loved Filming the Intense Fight Scene With Okumoto

Close

Hannah-Kim also opened up about filming the intense fight scene that led to the steamy scene between Sensei Kim and Chozen. She recalls how learning the fight with Okumoto felt like a waltz, because of the fluid movement it required. The actress shared how the fight scene wasn’t just about combat, it was also about the chemistry between their characters. Hannah-Kim shared that this was her first time fighting with Okumoto, so the whole thing was pretty exciting.

In fact, the actress was more nervous about the kiss than the fight because she and Okumoto had spent a lot of time rehearsing the fight sequence. However, they never really discussed the making-out. According to Hannah-Kim, she tried to bring it up with her costar, but he wanted to go with the flow and see how it would naturally pan out. She added that the extras in the scene had no idea that the kiss was going to happen. So, a lot of the shocked reactions that the audience saw on screen were real.

While talking about the future of her character, Hannah-Kim chose not to share too many details. When it comes to Sensei Kim’s chemistry with Chozen, Hannah-Kim thinks that the fans will need to wait and see where that goes. But she does agree that the dynamic between the two will continue to be fun. In Hannah-Kim’s exact words: “If they’re not fighting, maybe they’ll be kissing — and if they’re not kissing, maybe they’ll be fighting.”

Cobra Kai Season 6 Part 2 is currently streaming on Netflix. The final part of Season 6 is scheduled for release on February 13, 2025.

Watch on Netflix