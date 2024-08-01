Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 6 Part 1 of 'Cobra Kai.'

The Big Picture In Cobra Kai Season 6, John Kreese continues down a destructive path by rejecting attachments, repeating errors with Tory.

Tory deserves a better mentor than Kreese, whose bitterness hinders her growth and balance.

Kreese could achieve redemption by choosing mercy and possibly becoming a hero to Tory after fixing his relationship with Johnny.

As Cobra Kai begins its sixth and final season, there's a lot to unpack in those first five episodes. But for all the characters who have been going through it in this first batch of episodes, Martin Kove's John Kreese has one of the most compelling stories, even if we feel like we've seen it before. In the past, Kreese has been a hardened warrior unwilling to show mercy to his opponents, but Season 6 Part 1 has forced the karate master to confront his own mistakes, namely his love for his former Cobra Kai protégé, Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka). The thing is, Kreese might think he's overcome his mercy streak, but the show's final turn proves otherwise.

'Cobra Kai' Has Done Some Serious Work With John Kreese

When we first met John Kreese in The Karate Kid, he was a tough-as-nails sensei at the Cobra Kai dojo who refused to train Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) because he deemed him weak. Johnny Lawrence, his top student, was up to defend his title as the All Valley karate champion that year, only to lose to Daniel after Kreese had resorted to a cheap shot at Daniel ("Sweep the leg!"). The opening of The Karate Kid Part II further reveals that Kreese, completely and erratically devastated by the loss, breaks Johnny's second-place trophy and nearly kills his apprentice before Pat Morita's Mr. Miyagi steps in and puts him in his place. The Karate Kid Part III makes Kreese even more of a psycho, willing to help psychologically and physically harass Daniel in revenge for making him lose his students.

Although Kreese returns in the Season 1 finale, it's the second and third seasons of Cobra Kai that really gets the Kreese ball rolling. After taking Cobra Kai back from Johnny, we begin to learn more about Kreese's life before the 1980s, particularly during his time in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. We learn that Kreese (his younger self, played by Barrett Carnahan) was bullied back in the day, and only after standing up for himself did he gain the confidence he needed. He even had a love interest for a time before she later died in a car accident. While there's a lot to unpack there, the point is that there's more to John Kreese than meets the eye. He didn't become a lunatic overnight, nor has he always been inherently violent. His experience overseas, coupled with his upbringing, pushed him into becoming the villain we know him as today, but that's not where the story has to end.

The show is also willing to further explore the dynamic and longstanding relationship between Kreese and Johnny. Though Johnny distanced himself from his old sensei after the events of The Karate Kid Part II, the lessons Kreese taught him (namely "Strike First. Strike Hard. No Mercy.") became almost a religion for the former champion, who let his life spiral out of control as a result. The relationship between Johnny and Kreese has always been complicated, and while Johnny has fought to let that part of his life fade into the background, Kreese only recently let go of his attachment to his former student in Season 6. But even that hasn't stopped him from forming attachments elsewhere.

Kreese Not Only Learned the Wrong Lesson in Season 6 Part 1 but Continued Down the Same Path

In Kreese's mind, forming close bonds and attachments with his students and partners makes him weak. This is what he did with Johnny Lawrence, and it's what his old partner Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) once did with him. Because of that, after his experience in "The Prize," Kreese decides that the best way to restore Cobra Kai (and his own honor) is to win the Sekai Taikai — and the only way he can do that is by removing his affection for Johnny. The problem is that Kreese is making the same mistake with another one of his students already. No, not Kwon Jae-Sung (Brandon H. Lee). Kreese has made it abundantly clear that his relationship with Kwon is purely professional. However, that doesn't stop the karate master from having a soft spot, not for Johnny anymore, but for Tory Nichols (Peyton List).

In Cobra Kai seasons past, Tory and Kreese had a strong student/teacher bond that helped her to channel her rage and best hone her skills. After failing to mentor Johnny's son Robby Kean (Tanner Buchanan), Kreese effectively succeeds with Tory, who becomes fiercely loyal to him. Even after she left Cobra Kai, and felt betrayed by Kreese in Season 5, she still took him up on his offer to join his new Cobra Kai at the tournament. While Tory's actions are somewhat understandable, given the sudden death of her mother, Kreese fails to realize that his genuine care for Tory is the same as what he supposedly left behind with Johnny. He's making the same "mistake" over again.

Of course, Kreese isn't actually making a mistake at all. Supporting people you care about, as he's done with Tory in the past (and currently in the present), is not a weakness. Showing mercy is not a weakness, and you'd think after Mr. Miyagi spared his life all those years ago that he might understand that. The problem is that Kreese is so blinded by his own deceitful ambitions that he can't ever see the full picture clearly. Even if he were to recognize his own (very platonic) love for Tory, the karate master would likely never admit it. Sure, he might still be manipulating her, using her to take Cobra Kai to the top, but Kreese does actually care about Tory, just like he once did Johnny. Maybe if he could recognize that, and use that merciful part of himself, he could prove to be a better teacher than before.

Tory Deserves a Better Mentor Than Kreese

Kreese clearly has a soft spot for Tory. Whether that's because of his past connection to Kim Da-Eun (Alicia Hannah-Kim), whom he tried to help as a child, or because he sees something in her that he once saw in Johnny is still unclear. Maybe he just has a thing for blonde students? Either way, there's no doubt that Tory deserves better. With Daniel and Johnny, Tory found a way to still develop her raw power while also finding inner peace and balance. But with Kreese — whose own bitterness is the fuel to his fire — well, let's just hope she doesn't regress into the bully she was back when Kreese first trained her in the second season. Right now, that seems pretty likely given the vulnerable emotional state she's in, but hopefully, her friends can come together to help pull her out of that dark hole.

Taking Tory back under his wing means that Kreese is willing to still be merciful, a quality he's said to have purged within himself. Again, this could all be strategic play, manipulating Tory so that she joins his Cobra Kai and wins him a championship, but that seems unlikely. Kwon has more than enough skill and power to win the Sekai Taikai almost single-handedly, and there's little doubt that Kreese could easily train up another female champion to take Tory's place. No, he wanted Tory by his side, not just to hurt Johnny (though possibly that too), but because he genuinely considers her to be his best student. She represents all of his potential as a karate master and, more than that, as a surrogate father figure. With Tory, Kreese aims to redeem himself, which is maybe a route Cobra Kai should really consider.

John Kreese Could (and Maybe Should) Be Redeemed on 'Cobra Kai'

The thing that's so great about a show like Cobra Kai is that there are clear good guys and clear bad guys, but there are also a lot of people who weave in and out of those general conventions. Thus far, John Kreese has largely been a bad guy, but in the longstanding Cobra Kai tradition of former villains turning into heroes, Kreese should be the next to get a redemption arc on the show. If push comes to shove, and Kreese is somehow forced to choose between Cobra Kai's success and Tory's life and future, he should absolutely choose the latter. For his entire career as a karate instructor, Kreese has taught that "No Mercy" is a strength, and every time, he has failed. Maybe it's time for him to try a new approach, one that could redeem him in the eyes of his greatest students.

Martin Kove has had quite the tenure playing John Kreese throughout his career, and the character certainly has a lot more depth than The Karate Kid films gave him credit for. Still, what would make Kreese's entire story worth it in the end would be if he truly settled his differences with Johnny and became a genuine mentor and hero to Tory, who really needs a positive adult presence in her life. Subconsciously, Kreese knows that being merciful is a good thing. More than that, it's the right and honorable thing to do. He's been doing it secretly for quite some time, but now it's time for that truth to bubble to the surface. If Cobra Kai is to end with Season 6, let it end with the biggest Karate Kid villain recognizing his faults and doing the right thing. That would be a story worth telling.

Cobra Kai Season 6 Part 1 is available for streaming on Netflix.

