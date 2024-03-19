The Big Picture Season 6 of Cobra Kai will expand the Karate Kid universe more than all previous seasons combined.

Cobra Kai will feature new world-building, promising new places in the Miyagiverse.

Season 6 aims to wrap up story arcs and potentially connect to the new Karate Kid movie starring Jackie Chan and Ralph Macchio.

Season 6 of Cobra Kai was already going to be a historic one. Considering that the martial arts series started as a YouTube original and then got picked up by Netflix, there are plenty of reasons to celebrate the show making it this far. However, we now have an additional layer of interest due to the recent announcement that series star Ralph Macchio is included in the cast of the next Karate Kid movie, reprising his role as Daniel LaRusso. In a thread on X (former Twitter), Cobra Kai co-creator Josh Hurwitz explained to readers what this means for the final episodes of the series.

The creator decided to reply to one of the Cobra Kai fans when they asked if we’d get more Kreese (Martin Kove) flashbacks in Season 6 since they enjoyed learning more about the villain’s past. Hurwitz teased that Cobra Kai will return bigger than ever, and suggested that fans should expect the unexpected when the time comes to press play. He stated:

“Season 6 expands the 'Karate Kid/Cobra Kai' universe more than the first 5 seasons combined. The world building has been truly exhilarating. Excited for everyone to see the diversity of scenes we've been filming episode to episode. We're going to so many new places in the Miyagiverse.”

Will 'Cobra Kai' Season 6 Tie Into the New 'Karate Kid' Movie?

The Cobra Kai creators had already teased that Season 6 would be different from the previous ones. Still, since we now know that the show will probably tie in with the upcoming movie, there’s a lot more to look forward to in terms of where everyone’s going and how their stories will wrap up. We can also start speculating about familiar faces that will pop up in the final season. Will Jackie Chan (Rush Hour) and Joshua Jackson (Dr. Death) make cameos? One thing is for sure, though: Karate Kid alumnus Hilary Swank is not reprising her role as Julie Pierce, sadly.

After production got delayed following the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes last year, Cobra Kai started filming earlier this year. The show is once again expected to roll out ten episodes and wrap up the story arcs of most characters – including the (not-so) teenage cast that will make way for the new martial arts apprentice Ben Wang (American Born Chinese).

Netflix is yet to unveil a trailer and release date for Cobra Kai Season 6.

Cobra Kai Thirty-four years after events of the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament, a down-and-out Johnny Lawrence seeks redemption by reopening the infamous Cobra Kai dojo, reigniting his rivalry with a now successful Daniel LaRusso. Release Date May 2, 2018 Creator Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg Cast William Zabka , Ralph Macchio , Courtney Henggeler , Mary Matilyn Mouser , Marty Cove , Peyton List Jacob Bertrand , Vanessa Rubio Seasons 6 Streaming Service(s) Netflix

Watch on Netflix