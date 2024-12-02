Cobra Kai Season 6 revealed a twist to Mr Miyagi's past, and how he isn't always the wise, yet merciful man that we know and love. To emphasize the possible mean-spirited nature of this Karate master, the show brought in a younger version of Pat Morita's character, played by Brian Takahashi. But behind the scenes, the challenge to achieve this was a struggle, according to showrunner Hayden Schlossberg.

In an interview with TV Insider, Schlossberg revealed the criteria the show had to bring Mr Miyagi back during Daniel LaRusso's (Ralph Macchio) dream sequence. Fortunately, the films introduced this character at an older age, giving Cobra Kai more flexibility to depict how this character would look at a younger age. Despite the creative freedom, they still needed to cast someone audiences could believe was the younger version of Miyagi-sensei.

“It’s tough to cast anybody that fits one or two criteria, let alone look exactly like this person and also be good at acting and martial arts. And you try your best to find somebody that you just believe, and you have to trust that the audience is willing to suspend their disbelief, they know what’s going on here. We felt like we could use a different actor because it was just a completely different era in his life."

Season 6 of Cobra Kai challenges Daniel's belief and teachings of Mr. Miyagi, as it reveals that his teacher had a dark past. Most notably, the infamous death incident that occurred during a Sekai Taikai tournament that Miyagi competed in, which shaked Daniel's perception of his teacher. It has yet to be revealed how this latest revelation will continue during season 6's final arc.

How Mr Miyagi's Story Continues In 'Cobra Kai'

Pat Morita has played Mr Miyagi since the first Karate Kid film in 1984 and has been an iconic character in the martial arts genre to this day. While it's unfortunate that the actor passed away in 2005, his legacy and impact on the franchise continued in Cobra Kai. From Daniel visiting his sensei's grave to traveling to Okinawa, Japan, Mr Miyagi's story grows, even if it's through mentions of the character or glimpses of what he's done in between the films and the TV show.

While season 6 challenged Daniel's perception of Mr Miyagi due to his dark secret being finally revealed, Mr Miyagi's legacy is said to be honored in the upcoming feature, Karate Kid: Legends, starring Macchio and Jackie Chan.

"So, in the movie, it's the same throughline for me. It's wanting to pay it forward, wanting to honor the legacy, wanting to do all the things that Miyagi-do and that his life, to this point, has brought him, and that is to try to help anyone find their balance and move forward. So, therein lies some of the truth that I bring into that chapter of the franchise."

Parts 1 and 2 of Cobra Kai Season 6 are available to stream on Netflix. Part 3 of this Karate Kid series will be released on February 13, 2025. Follow Collider to keep up to date with the latest updates.