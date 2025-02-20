Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Cobra Kai Season 6, Part 3.Many familiar faces returned in the final season of Cobra Kai, as Season 3, Part 3 made its rounds and resolved many of the storylines in the series. One character we did not expect to see, mainly because he is no longer alive in The Karate Kid universe, is Mr. Miyagi (Pat Morita). The legend Morita himself also tragically passed away in 2005, and consequently, the show used CGI to create a likeness of the actor so he could be involved in the grand finale. Naturally, Mr. Miyagi couldn't appear in person and instead was included in Daniel LaRusso's (Ralph Macchio) dream sequence, where they fight alongside each other.

Throughout Season 6, Daniel's arc was centered around his view of his idol, Mr. Miyagi, as he discovered his sensei’s potential dark past in the form of elusive items in a box and struggled to reconcile it with the honorable man he once knew. With the little information he had, he could only assume Mr. Miyagi was involved in a robbery of a necklace that resulted in the assault of a guard and that he had killed someone during his own time in the Sekai Taikai. Part 2 slowly saw Daniel come to terms with this mystery, which also defined his character development, but the inclusion of CGI Morita's cameo feels like a step backward.

Daniel's Arc Already Feels Completed in 'Cobra Kai' Season 6, Part 2