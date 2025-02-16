Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for 'Cobra Kai's series finale.The final season of Cobra Kai was almost perfect. It featured Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) finally gaining the victory he'd been denied in The Karate Kid, and also making peace with his former rival Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio). Daniel himself is continuing to work on finding the balance between Cobra Kai's style and Miyagi-Do, and is set to appear in the upcoming Karate Kid: Legends. Even two members of the cast had a real-life happy ending, as Tanner Buchanan and Mary Mouser recently announced their engagement. So where, exactly, did Cobra Kai Season 6 fall short? The answers lie in the plotline surrounding Daniel's late sensei, Mr. Miyagi (Pat Morita).

Season 6 reveals a dark truth about Miyagi's past: Years ago, he killed a man in the Sekai Taikai. Not only do these revelations lead to a rift between Daniel and Johnny, but they also lead to Daniel having a nightmare where he fights Miyagi in the Sekai Tekai during the Season 6 episode "Eunjangdo." Another dream sequence in the episode "Skeletons" has Daniel fighting off an army of figures in ghost skeletons, calling back to the brutal beating Johnny and other Cobra Kai members delivered upon him in The Karate Kid — until Miyagi steps in to help him. Both times, Miyagi was brought to life via CGI and a voice actor who could mimic Morita's way of speaking. While technically impressive, it underlines a problem that's been a part of most franchises.

Using CGI To Bring Back Dead Actors Is a Slippery Slope