After six seasons, Cobra Kai finally directly addresses Mr. Miyagi (Pat Morita in the original trilogy) and Daniel LaRusso's (Ralph Macchio) idolization of him by retconning some details of Miyagi's past. Throughout the show, Miyagi's philosophies around karate become the pillars of Daniel's dojo and his entire worldview. So when Daniel finds a hidden box filled with mementos that indicate Miyagi had darker secrets than he let on, the insurmountable pedestal Daniel had built for his mentor begins to form cracks in its foundation. Thematically, this storyline is probably a much-needed snap to reality Daniel needs to find balance in his life. But it also gives us an interesting way to view The Karate Kid star, offering us a mysterious and exciting backstory that brings the character, not just his ideology, to life again.

Mr. Miyagi's Dark Past Is Revealed in 'Cobra Kai' Season 6

When Daniel finds the suspicious, old box containing Miyagi's possessions in Season 6, Episode 3, he and Chozen (Yuji Okomoto) are very reluctant to open it. After Amanda (Courtney Henggeler) urges them to open it, the three are faced with a newspaper clipping, a headband, a run-down passport, a pair of boxing gloves, a coin, and some scrolls. The newspaper clipping headline reads "Police search for assailant" and underneath detailed how a robbery of a necklace and assault had left a victim hospitalized, and the culprit was named as "Keisuke Miyagi." The group initially believed this to be Miyagi's brother since Daniel's mentor's name was Nariyoshi, and are disturbed by the fact that Miyagi was associated with such a violent crime. But this horror is compounded when a quick check of his tattered passport reveals that it actually was their idol. This secret identity is a callback to The Next Karate Kid, a standalone film in the franchise where Miyagi says his name is Keisuke, even though in the original trilogy, it was known to be Nariyoshi. Cobra Kai takes advantage of this discontinuity and begins sowing the seeds of Miyagi's strange past.

Not being able to go back from opening this can of worms, Daniel and Chozen decide to visit the address listed on the passport, leading them to a boxing gym. After speaking to the co-owner of the gym, they discover that Miyagi was a silent partner, explaining the gloves they found in the chest. They also confirm that Miyagi did, in fact, commit the robbery and fled to his hometown, Okinawa, to evade the police with the help of his grandfather. He had listed the gym as his address, likely due to the fact he had something else to hide as well. Though the pair are initially in denial, they eventually cannot deny the fact that their mentor had some skeletons in his closet, and slowly begins grappling with the details presented to them.

The Season 6, Part 1 finale also sees Daniel realize that the headband in the box was none other than the headband worn by the captains of the teams that competed in the international karate tournament, Sekai Taikai. Miyagi's headband was grimy and had bloodstains on it, becoming an ominous warning for the upcoming competition, suggesting it was far more dangerous than the senseis had anticipated. With Miyagi making it pretty clear to Daniel in the original film that he hadn't done tournaments, this revelation further unveils mysteries surrounding Miyagi's character. Though we automatically assume it means that Miyagi fought in the Sekai Taikai, one of the show's creators, Jon Hurwitz warns us that "we don't know if he fought in the Sekai Taikai. We just know that he has a headband from the Sekai Taikai." It seems like Miyagi's dark rabbit hole goes deeper than we thought.

Mr. Miyagi Is Humanized in 'Cobra Kai' Season 6

As no further details are given, Daniel obsessively turns these scant pieces of information over and over in his mind, eventually shattering the idolized image he had of his mentor. While this is slightly hypocritical, considering nearly all the characters here commit assault — just because they're using karate doesn't mean it's not assault when not in a controlled environment. But that being said, Daniel had channeled Miyagi's teaching into every facet of his life, from how he guides his own students to his basic worldview. He always strives to find harmony and balance, only using karate as a way to defend and facilitate peace rather than as an offense. As such, finding out Miyagi kept certain things from Daniel felt like a betrayal, completely blindsiding him this close to the prestigious Sekai Taikai tournament. Cobra Kai certainly has a way of exacting the most dramatic amount of conflict possible, allowing Daniel to undergo an entire identity crisis when he is supposed to be his students' calm and confident sensei.

Ever the wise and grounded companion, Amanda tries to talk him through it, encouraging him to stay present and not let the past interfere with the now. She also points out that it is perfectly healthy and normal for people to withhold certain details from others, especially in an adult-child relationship. While this does little to alleviate his whirling feelings about this revelation, it does begin his journey of finally humanizing Miyagi in his mind. It finally allows him to acknowledge that Miyagi is just like every fallible human, prone to mistakes and keeping secrets, further deconstructing the deity-like figure Daniel had built in his mind. It may also balance out Daniel's strict worldview, possibly facilitating more empathy and a connection to Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) in a way he could not have done previously. Either way, Daniel is strapped in for a hell of an identity crisis in Season 6, Part 2, as the man he glorified becomes more dangerously human than he could ever have imagined.

It Makes Sense That Mr. Miyagi Would Have a Dark Past

Your browser does not support the video tag.

While Cobra Kai is certainly rich in ludicrous action and drama sequences designed for glamour rather than credibility, the fact that Miyagi had this secret past in the first place is not as ridiculous as it may initially seem. While everyone’s reason for learning karate is different, it generally stems from some sense of wanting control or power that the person feels they don’t have, whether that be over one’s mental state, physical safety, or for more nefarious purposes. With Miyagi’s whole philosophy centering around peace, it is not a reach to assume this would arise from a less than peaceful past. In The Karate Kid Part II, Miyagi almost goes against his philosophy to only use karate as a defense when he agrees to fight Sato, an old friend who harbored a grudge against Miyagi. Though the fight never occurred, this already hints at Miyagi's capacity to stray from his values in extreme situations, as such, further validating a darker past he may have had. Though we don't quite know the intimate details yet, the sudden interest in Miyagi's past promises us a thrilling final season of Cobra Kai, particularly in terms of Daniel's development.

