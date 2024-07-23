The Big Picture Cobra Kai's final season debuted strong, with 14.8 million views.

Vikings: Valhalla also garnered attention, with all three seasons ranking in the top 10 most-watched English TV series.

Find Me Falling, Trolls Band Together, and Land of Bad were the top three most-watched English-language movies on Netflix, with millions of views.

As fans expected, the sixth and final season of Cobra Kai managed to strike hard as soon as it debuted this past week on Netflix. The martial arts series is coming back from a two-year hiatus, and the viewership numbers are just a preview of what the final season will achieve — Netflix decided to separate the final episodes into three batches of five, with Part 2 debuting on November 15 and Part 3 sometime in 2025.

Cobra Kai debuted at #1 with 14.8 million views, and similar numbers are expected for Parts 2 and especially Part 3, which will likely hint at a connection with the upcoming Karate Kid movie. There was also a lot of love for Vikings: Valhalla this week: The three seasons of the epic series made it to the top 10 — which makes sense since viewers tend to binge-watch past episodes when new ones come out. Season 3 accumulated 6.4 million views and was the second most-watched series, while Season 1 landed at #6 (2.4 million views) and Season 3 was at #10 (1.9 million views). Rounding up the top 10 for the most-watched English-language TV series were Simone Biles Rising (#3), Homicide: Los Angeles (#4), Supacell (#5), Too Hot To Handle (#7), Exploding Kittens (#8) and Bridgerton Season 3 (#9).

Rom-Coms Are Still All The Rage on Netflix

In the English-language movies section, the top three most-watched titles debuted on Netflix this week. Find Me Falling proved once again that subscribers show up for Netflix rom-coms and it gathered 14.4 million views. Kids flocked to Trolls Band Together and put it at #2 with 10.3 million views, while action-thriller Land of Bad scored the #3 spot with 8.7 million views. Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F dropped from the most-viewed title to #4 with 8.3 million views and curious titles like Titanic and J.D. Vance's family biopic Hillbilly Elegy were at #6 and #8, respectively. Rounding up the Top 10 were A Family Affair (#5), The Long Game (#7), Paw Patrol: The Movie (#9) and The Super Mario Bros. Movie (#10).

Among the non-English movies, the Italian thriller Vanished Into the Night is still keeping Netflix subscribers hooked. This week, the movie raked in a whopping 14 million views, while the new Netflix German comedy Blame the Game skyrocketed to #2 with 8.4 million views. Meanwhile, the French thriller Under Paris is still among the most-watched movies, landing at #6 with 2.3 million views. In the non-English TV section, Brazilian telenovela Desperate Lies once again took the top spot, while Korean horror series Sweet Home debuted its final season at #5 with 2.5 million views.

You can check out the full list of the most-watched Netflix titles of the week on Tudum.

