Cobra Kai has been an unstoppable tour-de-force since its debut in 2018. A sequel to the original Karate Kid films, the show was first released on YouTube Premium but garnered so much attention that Netflix officially picked up the rights for Season 3, and the rest, as they say, is history. Sadly, after five impressive outings, Season 6 is confirmed to be the show's last, with millions of fans across the world ready to mourn the loss of their favorite ass-kicking series.

Nevertheless, and never one to miss an opportunity to slice their series into sections, Netflix has made the decision to turn Season 6 into not two but three different chapters. The first part of Cobra Kai's kick-ass final season premiered on Netflix on July 18, 2024, with Part 2 premiering on November 15, 2024, and the third part scheduled for some time in 2025. With that in mind, and with the show's iconic cast ready to take one final swing at martial arts immortality, here is a look at the Cobra Kai Season 6 cast.

Senseis

Ralph Macchio as Daniel LaRusso

Cobra Kai wouldn't be the same without the iconic Daniel LaRusso. The role of Daniel in the 'Miyagiverse' is by far Ralph Macchio's most famous, with him first starting as Jeremy Andretti for a season on the television series Eight Is Enough. Much of Macchio's best work exists from the 1980s, although his reprisal of Daniel for Cobra Kai has seen him have quite the renaissance, with his career revival eventually seeing him play Daniel yet again in a 2025 sequel of The Karate Kid alongside Jackie Chan.

William Zabka as Johnny Lawrence

Daniel's arch-nemesis and an impressive fighter, Johnny was the secondary villain in the original movie but went on to become one of Cobra Kai's main protagonists. The Karate Kid would provide William Zabka with his first big break in Hollywood, although he didn't actually have any karate experience at the time. Zabka's acting career has seen fair success, including roles in the likes of Hot Tub Time Machine, High Voltage, and Where Hope Grows, but it is his work with a pen that has found him his biggest triumph to date, with Zabka nominated for an Academy Award for co-writing and producing the short film, Most.

Martin Kove as John Kreese

The Joker to Mr. Miyagi's Batman, John Kreese is a vicious Vietnam War veteran who will seemingly stop at nothing to crush his opponents. However, with a great villain comes an even greater hero's journey, so we wouldn't want the 'Miyagiverse' without him. Martin Kove is certainly best known for his role in the Karate Kid franchise, although he has been known to steal the show with performances in the likes of Cagney and Lacey, White Line Fever, and even appeared in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. However, what is more remarkable is the fact that Kove is 78 years old, with his penchant for action and brutal energy putting many younger than him to shame.

Yuji Okumoto as Chozen Toguchi

Chozen Toguchi went from being the main antagonist in The Karate Kid Part II to a close confidant of Daniel in Cobra Kai, with many fans of the series acknowledging his change for the better as one of the best character arcs in the entire 'Miyagiverse'. As is the truth for many in this franchise, Yuji Okumoto's most famous role is in The Karate Kid. However, that doesn't mean he is without other talented turns, including performances in the likes of Pearl Harbor, Only the Brave, Inception, and Driven.

Sean Kanan as Mike Barnes

Another from the original Karate Kid trilogy, in particular The Karate Kid Part III, Mike is a perfect example of evil come good, having once been a greedy power-hungry individual and now attempting to turn over a new leaf and become a better man. An actor, producer, and author, Sean Kanan is multi-talented, with his on-screen work including roles in the likes of General Hospital, Desperate Housewives, and The Bold and the Beautiful. However, it is his performance as Sam Stevens and Dr. Pierce Hartley in Studio City, that earned him his best critical reception, winning the Independent Series Award for Outstanding Lead Actor.

Alicia Hannah-Kim as Kim Da-Eun

Head Sensei of the Cobra Kai dojo, Kim Da-Eun was only a mentioned name in Season 4, before arriving in Season 5 and instantly demanding the spotlight. Born and raised in Sydney, Australia, Alicia Hannah-Kim was always destined to perform, getting her big break as Shin in two episodes of Crash. What has followed is a run of detailed turns in the likes of Alone Together, Minx, and Heatwave, with the actress's addition to Cobra Kai an astute casting.

Students

Xolo Maridueña as Miguel Diaz

Miguel is Cobra Kai's fondest face and is often cited as many people's favorite character. After being convinced by Johnny to train with him, Miguel's talents soar as he becomes karate's next bright prospect. Despite only being born in 2001, Xolo Maridueña has shot to fame thanks to his starring role in Cobra Kai, as well as appearances in the likes of Blue Beetle, Fast & Furious Spy Racers, and Twin Peaks. His role as Jaime in Blue Beetle even earned him the Saturn Award for Best Young Actor in a Film, with many more of this ilk likely to keep coming his way. Maridueña is set to voice an as-yet-unknown character in the 2025 Smurfs Movie.

Mary Mouser as Samantha LaRusso

As Miyagi-Do Karate's second student, Sam is a talented martial artist with an eye for precision, but don't let her fierce action detract from her sweet core as one of the most heartfelt characters in the series. Mary Mouser's time in the spotlight has made up almost all of her life, with her first-ever role coming when she was just eight. Since then, Mouser has appeared in the likes of Body of Proof, Freakish, and even took over the role of Karen Grant, Fitz & Mellie's daughter, on Season 4 of the ABC hit, Scandal.

Tanner Buchanan as Robby Keene

Son of Johnny, Robby is the perfect example of the benefits of learning karate. From his destructive days as an unruly teenager to becoming respectful of discipline through the dojo, Robby is a fan favorite. What not many people know about Tanner Buchanan is that his first-ever role came when he was just twelve years old on the hit sitcom Modern Family. Since then, his acting ability has proven fruitful, carving out roles in the likes of Game Shakers and Designated Survivor. Most recently, Buchanan's talents translated into a starring role in the Prime Video teen flick, How to Date Billy Walsh, in which he played the titular heartthrob.

Peyton List as Tory Nichols

Everyone loves Tory Nichols. Troubled? Sure, but Tory thrives by speaking her mind and never backing down from a challenge and was integral in putting Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) away for good. Perhaps the most famous of the Cobra Kai cast, Peyton List was a child star on Disney, and, much like many of her peers, has gone on to great success. Just 26 years old, List has appeared in the likes of School Spirits and Valley Girl, and will soon appear in the upcoming horror movie The Inheritance. What many might not know, is that, aged just 13, List made a one-episode appearance in the classic procedural Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

Jacob Bertrand as Eli "Hawk" Moskowitz

Another example of the powers of learning a discipline, Hawk was once a shy and socially introverted kid, only to find his identity inside the dojo. A star from a young age, Jacob Bertrand found his big breakthrough in Disney, as many seem to do, notably in the 2014 series Kirby Buckets and the 2016 Disney Channel Original Movie, The Swap. Still, with plenty left to achieve in his burgeoning career, Hawk will likely be a character Bertrand is long-remembered for, such is the endearing nuance of the role.

Gianni DeCenzo as Demetri Alexopoulos

One of the transfers from Cobra Kai to Miyagi-Do Karate, Demetri is like many of his peers in that he turned to karate due to bullying. Los Angeles-born Gianni DeCenzo is an impressively talented young actor, with Cobra Kai a wonderful platform for his ability. Alongside the Netflix hit, DeCenzo has also appeared in the likes of 100 Things to Do Before High School, Eagleheart, and, most recently, in an episode of NCIS: Los Angeles.

Dallas Dupree Young as Kenny Payne

Kenny is the bullied younger brother of Shawn, with his intense desire to find a way to defend himself turning him to karate through the help of Robby. Unlike much of the rest of the Cobra Kai ensemble, Young is perhaps best known not for playing Kenny. To some, Young will forever be Corey in The Fosters, despite only appearing in three episodes. Besides these two projects, Young has also appeared in the likes of Shameless, The Big Show Show, and 9-1-1, although it still feels as if the best of Young is yet to come.

Griffin Santopietro as Anthony LaRusso

Anthony's journey through Cobra Kai is fascinating, with his spoiled upbringing leading him to bully Kenny into the clutches of Cobra Kai. Anthony is expected to become a pivotal player in these final three chapters. Born in 2006, Griffin Santopietro is one of the youngest cast members in Cobra Kai, but that hasn't stopped him from achieving many film and television credits thus far in his career. These include appearances in the likes of New Amsterdam, The Week Of, and Bull, with him set to play Tom in the upcoming drama, Turning.

Oona O'Brien as Devon Lee

A show-stealing supporting character in both Season 4 and 5, Devon Lee is competitive and feisty, with a strong moral code, no matter if wrong or right, leading her to happily stand for what she believes in and leave a toxic environment. Apart from a role as Mia Savage in the short film Sky High, Oona O'Brien's only work to date has been in Cobra Kai, proving just how impressive her raw talent is. Although her filmography may be short as of now, prepare for it to grow as her young career continues to grab attention.

Friends & Family

Courtney Henggeler as Amanda LaRusso

Daniel's wife and the mother of his children, Amanda is the steadfast voice of reason when Daniel's emotions get the better of him. Actress Courtney Henggeler has found fair success in both television and film, most notably for both Cobra Kai and Sheldon Cooper's sister, Missy, in The Big Bang Theory. Most recently, Henggeler played the role of Hazel Ulbrickson in the George Clooney-directed The Boys in the Boat. Normally appearing in one or two episode roles in major series, Henggeler is clearly talented, with Cobra Kai's end hopefully opening bigger doors for the New Jersey-born performer.

Okea Eme-Akwari as Shawn Payne

Shawn Payne is a wonderfully drawn antagonist in Cobra Kai, with his actions often cruel but his intentions sometimes redeemable. Case in point, Shawn found himself sentenced to juvenile detention after attacking a former friend, although he only did this to defend his younger brother, Kenny (Dallas Dupree Young). With an acting career that only dates back six years, Okea Eme-Akwari is certainly one to watch for those with a keen eye for talent. Thus far, Eme-Akwari has appeared in the likes of Miles From Nowhere, Greenland, and, most famously, as Elijah in 19 episodes of The Walking Dead. The future certainly looks bright for this gifted young actor.

Vanessa Rubio as Carmen Diaz

Miguel's loving mother, everyone could do with someone like Carmen in their lives, including Johnny with whom romantic sparks fly. A mainstay on the series, Colombian-American Vanessa Rubio is a multi-talented performer who never fails to impress. Rubio's filmography reads like a list of publicly adored television series, including the likes of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Dolly Parton's Heartstrings, and Bonding.