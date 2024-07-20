The Big Picture Cobra Kais final season centers on redemption and forgiveness, showing even villains like John Kreese can change for the better.

Kreese's toxic traits are explored through flashbacks, highlighting the impact of negative influences on characters like Johnny Lawrence.

Johnny is the key to Kreese's redemption, mirroring the father-son relationships at the core of the franchise's theme of forgiveness and growth.

Cobra Kai is back in action with Part 1 of its sixth and final season on Netflix, rounding out storylines going all the way back to 1984's The Karate Kid. While this season centers around the Sekai Taikai tournament and global stakes for dojo supremacy, the core concept of the series remains the same. This franchise has always been more about characters finding forgiveness and becoming better people through kindness, patience, and love, than the actual karate competitions themselves. It is a lesson that has reached almost every character by now except one: the principal villain from the start, John Kreese (Martin Kove).

Positioned as the ultimate evil from the very first film as the leader of Cobra Kai, Kreese has remained largely a ruthless, angry, resentful person. Every loss he takes refills his gas tank to seek more extravagant revenge. At this point, he has verbally, emotionally, and physically abused nearly everyone in his life, killed his former military captain, and most recently, broke out of prison. Those terrible acts aside, though, Cobra Kai has always given leeway for characters to be redeemed. There have been hints along the way that even Kreese isn't beyond saving, and one scene in particular this season has helped lay the final groundwork for his eventual salvation.

Cobra Kai Thirty-four years after events of the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament, a down-and-out Johnny Lawrence seeks redemption by reopening the infamous Cobra Kai dojo, reigniting his rivalry with a now successful Daniel LaRusso. Release Date May 2, 2018 Cast William Zabka , Ralph Macchio , Courtney Henggeler , Mary Matilyn Mouser , Marty Cove , Peyton List Jacob Bertrand , Vanessa Rubio Main Genre Comedy Seasons 6 Creator Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg Streaming Service(s) Netflix Expand

The Difference Between John Kreese and Mr. Miyagi

Images via Columbia Pictures

A hero is only as good as their villain, which made the original rivalry between Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) so captivating. Equally so, to counteract someone with such holy reverence as Mr. Miyagi (Pat Morita), Kreese needed to be absolute scum. For the first three films, Kreese is just the evil antithesis of Miyagi and a vile sensei to even his own students. At the end of The Karate Kid, even Johnny can see how wrong he is for suggesting Johnny should sweep the leg and injure Daniel, as well as his awful treatment of his star pupil for coming in second place during the opening of The Karate Kid Part II.

Unlike Miyagi's relationship with Daniel, which fosters a caring bond that allows Daniel to prosper in life and pass on those positive teachings, Kreese's influence on Johnny sets him up for disaster that carries out through the entire Cobra Kai series. By growing up with such a harsh and mean-spirited teacher, the lessons instilled by Kreese burden Johnny into being a resentful, angry person decades later. Even when Johnny tries to break free of those shackles, his instinct is still often to go with Cobra Kai's moniker of "Strike first. Strike hard. No mercy." taught to him by Kreese. This echoes Miyagi's sentiment that "there are no bad students, only bad teachers."

Both Miyagi and Kreese suffered emotional and psychological wounds from World War II and the Vietnam War respectively. But while Miyagi learned the positive tenets of karate from his father and would not pass on his tragedies to Daniel-san, Kreese's mentor Captain George Turner (Terry Serpico) was ruthless and cruel, mirroring how Kreese would become to his own students. The cycle has largely been broken by Johnny, who is flawed, but an overall honorable man who tries to be a good sensei and help his troubled kids. On the other hand, Kreese continues to never learn from his mistakes, even after another villain, Cobra Kai's co-founder Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith), tells him in Season 4, Episode 4 "If we're just gonna rehash the past, history will just repeat itself all over again."

After everything he's done, and his overall lack of remorse, it seems as though he's a lost cause. Even Cobra Kai creators Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg, and Josh Heald, when asked by Collider's Perri Nemiroff about whether Kreese is redeemable, expressed their doubts, with Heald saying:

"I think there was a moment where Kreese was redeemable, but it was taken from him. I think Kreese started to show the cracks and the vulnerabilities and the warmth that was going to kind of take that volcanic shell that's on him, full of hate and vitriol, and it was going to cut through. He showed it, and it was interpreted as weakness by Silver, and Silver struck and struck hard. And yet there was still a yearning within Kreese to find a way back. When Johnny and Daniel visited him in prison, and even when Tory was there, and he had warmth for her, there was still this hope that there could be a reconciliation. But when Johnny and Daniel turn their back on him so coldly, and when Kreese was put into a corner that he had to kind of chew his way out of, I think that was the point of no return for John Kreese. He's coming into the world, and hell's coming with him. We'll see what is wrought."

However, this series has shown time and time again that no matter how dark things get, there is always hope for a light at the end of the tunnel. Every character has expressed some form of regret and moving beyond their past indiscretions. The story right now is that Kreese is unsalvageable, but watching that journey play out through this final season will be one of its most rewarding moments. And given how many times throughout the show Kreese has been shown to have a soul, the foundation is there that proves redemption is within his grasp.

John Kreese Shows in 'Cobra Kai' He Does Have a Heart, Albeit a Broken One

Close

At the start of this season, Kreese is at his lowest. He has no one by his side, the conglomerate of villains suffered their biggest setback, and he's on the run from the law. That should be enough to teach him to try something new, but he doubles down on going back to his roots by going to Kim Sun-Yung (C.S. Lee), who originally taught Captain Turner, where this all began. Kreese continues to perpetuate the cycle and seek comfort in his abusive father figures—something nearly every character, from Robby Keene (Tanner Buchanan) to Miguel Diaz (Xolo Maridueña) struggle with navigating. Even Mr. Miyagi's sainthood is tainted this season, with Daniel learning he may have been a thief at one point.

No one is without sin, and from the opposite perspective, even someone as terrible as Kreese is actually humanized more and more with each flashback to his youth. His humble beginnings and tragic backstory elements, such as his mother committing suicide and the tortures of war, shaped him into the awful person he's been for the majority of this series. Yet this season, it is shown that even after he had gone down this dark path, he still had honor deep down. This is exhibited by Kreese standing up for a young Kim Da-Eun (Alicia Hannah-Kim), Master Kim's granddaughter, and standing up to his sensei, despite knowing he would suffer a beating. This forges a bond between Kreese and Da-Eun that carries on through the present day, but since both are blinded by Master Kim's merciless doctrine, neither sees the loving connection there.

Instead, Kreese goes on a spirit quest of sorts, tasked to retrieve a knife in a cave, where he is confronted by a cobra that bites him, causing him to suffer hallucinations. As a result, the fundamental flaw in Kreese's viewpoint is exposed, as he rejects the two people he's been closest to this whole series, Terry Silver and Johnny Lawrence. More specifically, he refers to Johnny as his "greatest weakness" and erroneously thinks the big lesson he needs to re-learn and pass on to his students is that the key to success is "being heartless and harnessing hate." But this is in direct opposition to the central theme of The Karate Kid and Cobra Kai, as well as Miyagi's perpetually-relevant teachings, which are always proven correct and why the heroes are continually victorious.

Johnny Lawrence is the Key to Redeeming John Kreese

Image via Columbia Pictures

The central theme of this franchise sits with Mr. Miyagi's belief that karate comes from the heart, and his lesson that for people with no forgiveness in their heart, living is an even worse punishment than death. This is an equivalent to Obi-Wan Kenobi telling Luke Skywalker in The Empire Strikes Back not to give in to hate, as that's what leads to the dark side. Father and son relationships have been key to this franchise, and Johnny Lawrence is about to become the Luke to Kreese's Darth Vader, with Master Kim acting as Emperor Palpatine. It was always an obvious plot point that Kreese looks at Johnny as the son he's never had, carried over to his pseudo-grandfather roles with Robby and even Tory Nichols (Peyton List).

At this stage of the story, nearly every character has been redeemed through interacting with those who follow Miyagi's teachings. Bullies like Kyler (Joe Seo) have turned over a new leaf, feuds like the rivalry between Miguel and Robby have been squashed, and all of Daniel's direct competitors, Chozen Toguchi (Yuji Okumoto), Mike Barnes (Sean Kanan), and even Johnny Lawrence himself, have become his closest allies. Each one does so by opening up their heart, learning forgiveness and patience, and letting go of the hate inside them. Kreese has never hated Johnny directly, but he has hated himself through the lens of his surrogate son, who he always wants to shape into a better version of what he could have been. He preaches what he believes is tough love, but is truly just projecting his demons.

Johnny only began to heal and become a better human being after forgiving and befriending Daniel, learning Miyagi's lessons by proxy, and adopting a better way to be a father to his own children and students, who in turn, taught him as well. Likewise, as Daniel learned from his sensei, Mr. Miyagi spoke in his final letter before his death (as revealed in Cobra Kai Season 3, Episode 4) about how Daniel was a guiding light when he was lost and that it is people who guide you back to the right path. This will come full circle with Johnny Lawrence proving to not be John Kreese's greatest weakness, but his greatest strength, and the reason he finally lets go of all the hate in his heart, forgives himself, and moves on toward redemption.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Cobra Kai is available to stream on Netflix.

Watch On Hulu