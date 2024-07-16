After five action-packed seasons, Cobra Kai is about to karate kick itself over the finish line. Since the show debuted back in 2018, there has been no stopping its rise to the top of the streaming charts, with Netflix's acquisition as of Season 3 proving to be one of the streamer's more intelligent decisions in recent years. Now six years on since Season 1, the Cobra Kai star shines as bright as ever, rivaling the original Karate Kid for the title of 'best in the Miyagiverse'.

So much now rides on the upcoming last outing that Netflix has made the decision, as has been customary in recent times, to split it up. However, rather than divide it into two, Season 6 of Cobra Kai will be spread out across three parts. With plenty of action, heart, and even a few twists promised for the final season, anticipation has built to breaking point, with the first part finally now right around the corner. So, with that in mind, here is a look at where you can stream Cobra Kai Season 6, Part 1.

When Does 'Cobra Kai' Season 6 Come To Netflix?

Officially, the first part of Cobra Kai's kick-ass final seasonwillpremiere on Netflix on July 18, 2024. Part 2 of the three-part final outing will premiere on November 28, 2024, with the third part scheduled for some time in 2025.

Will 'Cobra Kai' Season 6 Be in Theaters?

For a sneak peek at the opening two episodes a day early, a special fan event is being put on by Netflix on July 17 in Los Angeles. A description of the event from Netflix reads:

"The star-studded event goes down in Los Angeles on Wednesday, July 17, at the Autry Museum of the American West in Griffith Park. On this special night, fans will have the chance to be among the first to see the opening two episodes of Season 6, Part 1. The event will include themed photo-ops and exclusive giveaways, and you’ll be able to purchase food and drinks from a selection of LA’s finest food trucks and a full bar with specialty cocktails — because the end of legacy deserves a grand finale. The opportunity to reserve tickets begins Tuesday, July 2, at 2 p.m. PT at Street Food Cinema. Hosted by Netflix, the event is limited to two tickets per guest and admission is complimentary."

Can You Watch 'Cobra Kai' Season 6 Without Netflix?

Since its third season, Cobra Kai has been exclusive to Netflix, meaning that the streamer is the only way you can watch the upcoming final outing. Cobra Kai Season 6 joins a long list of exciting upcoming shows on Netflix, with some of the biggest series in the world receiving major new installments this year. However, as Cobra Kai was originally a YouTube Premium series, you can still catch full episodes of the show on the platform.

For lovers of physical media, Cobra Kai has also seen previous seasons receive the DVD and Blu-ray treatment, with the upcoming final season likely to befall the same fate at some point in the future. For those without a subscription who need one for this final, thrilling chapter, here is a handy breakdown of all the options Netflix has available:

Plans Features Subscription Costs Standard With Ads 1080p Resolution

Ability to stream on two devices at once

Ad breaks $6.99 per month Standard (Ad-Free) Access to Netflix's full catalog

Ability to stream on two devices at once

Full HD 1080p streaming

Ability to download up to thirty select titles

No Ads $15.49 per month Premium Access to Netflix's full catalog

Ability to stream on two devices at once

4k + HDR streaming

Ability to download up to thirty select titles

No Ads $22.99 per month

Watch the 'Cobra Kai' Season 6 Trailer

Available to watch above, the official trailer for Cobra Kai Season 6 is equal parts adrenaline-pumping and emotional. Certainly feeling like the end of an era, the trailer begins by reminding viewers of just how peacefully the world was left following Season 5. However, to be the best, you have to beat the best, with the title of "best in the world" as the aim for Season 6. From intricate character drama to impressive karate combat, this trailer showcases everything a fan could want and more.

As cited on TUDUM, a short but sweet synopsis for the upcoming season reads,

"Picking up with Cobra Kai eliminated from the Valley, our senseis and students must decide if and how they will compete in the Sekai Taikai — the world championships of karate." The article then goes on to add, "And sure, Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) may have been defeated at the end of last season, but don’t forget that Cobra Kai founder John Kreese (Martin Kove) is back in play after faking his death and escaping from prison. What could he have planned with newly found freedom?"

What's the 'Cobra Kai' Season 6 Episode Schedule?

Image via Netflix

Although the final season has been split into three parts, plenty of crucial information about what's to come, including, remarkably, the title of the very last episode, has been announced. With that in mind, here is a look at the episode schedule for Cobra Kai Season 6, including all the information we know so far: