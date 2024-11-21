Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Cobra Kai Season 6 Part 2.We knew the stakes would be higher than ever at the Sekai Taikai, but we didn't know death was on the table. Cobra Kai Season 6, Part 2 upends all our expectations of the show as it ends on an excruciatingly morbid note, proving that the showrunners still had an ace up their sleeve for this final season. Before this unprecedented death, we are visually and acoustically attacked by the series' biggest off-the-mat brawl. Many of the season's storylines had been quietly simmering along, until they reach boiling point and cascade out of the pot during this chaotic fight, perfectly setting up the third and final part of this season and of Cobra Kai.

Going into the final championship rounds between each dojo's captains, Tiger Strike dojo was disqualified for testing positive for performance enhancing drugs. While the sensei doesn't take this well, he eventually relents and their spot in the championships goes to the next highest scoring team: Cobra Kai. However, during the next round of matches, the Tiger Strike sensei decides he actually doesn't want to back down, and instead infiltrates the event and knocks out the Sekai Taikai host. This aggressive act became a green light for everyone to hunt down their nemesis, turning into a kaleidoscopic milieu of strikes, kicks, and punches.

'Cobra Kai' Season 6, Part 2 Ends With A Brawl

With everyone's adrenaline pumping from the competition, naturally, rivalries that formed during the Sekai Taikai transferred from on-the-mat to off during the brawl. In Part 2, Miguel (Xolo Mariduena) briefly leaves Barcelona with Johnny (William Zabka) to go visit his hospitalized mother. During this time, Sam (Mary Mouser) strikes up an unlikely friendship with Axel (Patrick Luwis) who she had seen being abused by his sensei. Their frivolous rendezvous leads into a rejected kiss and a one-sided crush on Axel's behalf. When Miguel returns, he is baffled by Axel's targeted stony stares until Sam informs him of what happened, but this icy atmosphere reaches a peak during the brawl as Axel unleashes his jealousy on the unsuspecting Miguel.

While they are fighting it out, Tory (Peyton List), Zara (Rayna Vallandingham), Robby (Tanner Buchanan) and Kwon (Brandon H. Lee) are stuck in their own convoluted turmoil of hate and deception. After going on a break, Robby is off his game throughout this season, which is amplified by Kwon pretending to flirt with Tory. Zara jumps on this opportunity and seduces Robby, which Tory also witnesses, throwing her off her game. Tensions are even higher after Robby beats Kwon in the previous fight, resulting in Cobra Kai's initial defeat. As such, during the brawl, Robby and Tory show their support for each other, slightly resolving the wedge between them while enraging Zara and Kwon even further.

However, the fight was also a platform to showcase mended friendships, leading to some badass and heart-warming scenes. Kenny (Dallas Dupree Young) and Devon (Oona O'Brien) battle alongside each other, marking the end of Devon's laxative sabotage to get onto the Sekai Taikai team and affirming Kenny's forgiveness. On the other hand, the wholesome bromance is reunited as Hawk (Jacob Bertrand) and Demetri (Gianni DeCenzo) put aside their animosity and fears to fight it out for the final before they head off to post-high-school life.

'Cobra Kai's Senseis Join the Sekai Taikai Brawl

The senseis of Cobra Kai also join the frenzied brawl and confront their own nemeses. Once again, Daniel (Ralph Macchio) finds himself face to face with the long-haired thug with a Cobra Kai tattoo who helped Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) with kidnapping Daniel a couple of episodes ago. During Daniel's quest of digging into Mr Miyagi's past, he is tricked and abducted, and ends up fighting this cronie to escape. It turns out that he is Dennis de Guzman (William Christopher Ford), who is also an antagonist in The Karate Kid Part III. As Daniel wrangles with his blast from the past, Johnny briefly confronts Sensei Wolf (Lewis Tan) using his fists over all the breakfast buffet disputes until he gets distracted.

Out of the corner of his eye, Johnny glimpses Kreese (Martin Kove) lurking towards the edge of the compound and into a separate curtained area, and thus he trails him, hoping to exact revenge on his former mentor who keeps reappearing. Kreese is on his own mission. Infuriated with Silver's arrival and meddling, Kreese succumbs to his darker temptation of killing Silver. He had attempted this once before but was interrupted by the announcement of Cobra Kai returning to the tournament. Subsequently, the chaos of the brawl was now the perfect opportunity for a second attempt.

On his way to Silver, Kreese has to wade his way through the sprawling fighters and momentarily collides with one. Unbeknownst to him, the dagger slips out of his waistband and onto the floor, so when Kreese confronts Silver and tries to clasp the weapon, he finds air instead. Silver takes advantage of Kreese's shock and manages to gain the upper hand. As he towers over Kreese, Johnny emerges from the shadows, takes stock of the situation, and attacks Silver instead. It is a transformative moment for both Kreese and Johnny. The latter had to push aside his personal feelings and thirst for vengeance to take down the greater threat (and supposedly, more evil man?), and Kreese recognizes Johnny's personal sacrifice while saving him.

Who Dies at the End of 'Cobra Kai' Season 6, Part 2?

Cobra Kai Season 2, Part 2's brawl materializes the resolution of many of the tumultuous storylines thus far. But it all comes to a resounding end that no one could have anticipated. Remember how Kreese dropped his dagger while he was shouldering his way through the crowd? The blade had been unceremoniously kicked around and uncovered, lying dangerously in the midst of the havoc. In the middle of an arduous fight with Axel, Kwon falls to the ground and finds the weapon. As malicious as ever, Kwon grins as he grabs the knife and holds it out of sight when approaching Axel again. In a heart-stopping moment, Kwon is kicked to the ground again, but this time, he falls on the blade and dies.

Daniel had seen Kwon grab the weapon and desperately tried to stop him, but ultimately failed. He is the first person to reach the body. With a strained and dread-filled expression on his face, Daniel turns Kwon over to find blood gushing out his wound and lifeless eyes gazing up at the ceiling. Additionally, the entire fight and ordeal was being broadcasted live, and we are privy to the looks of horror from the loved ones back home. At some point during the brawl, the Sekai Taikai host awakens from his unconsciousness and dishes out sweet revenge to the sensei that incited this senseless violence. When he realizes what has transpired, his booming voice echoes in the vast halls of speechless and motionless competitors, demanding that the cameras stop rolling. And so it does, leaving us to wait for Part 3 in 2025.

What Does Kwon's Death Mean For 'Cobra Kai' Season 6, Part 3?

As violent and unpredictable as iconic Cobra Kai brawls have been, none have led to such dire results: this is definitely uncharted territory. Narrative wise, it is unclear if the rest of the championship rounds of the Sekai Taikai will go on. Perhaps there will be a moment of silence and a new captain will be picked to take the deceased fighter's place. After all, back in Miyagi's day, deaths were apparently rare but possible, and the tournament kept going. On the other hand, maybe this will catalyze a discussion on the darker side of karate, which would align with the more sinister revelations that Daniel is uncovering about Mr Miyagi's past. That being said, it is interesting that when Kwon tries to take an overtly offensive position, he ends up suffering the repercussions, perhaps symbolically tying into how karate is supposed to be used as a form of self-defense, as per Miyagi-do's teachings.

While Kwon's death is certainly not a good omen for the Sekai Taikai and the fears around how dangerous the sport could potentially be (or at least the emotional pressure of it), it may ironically spell out hope for the Cobra Kai dojo. From its establishment with Johnny, Cobra Kai has always been the more aggressive counterpart of Miyagi-do. Kwon's death could instigate Cobra Kai members to question their slogan of "no mercy." Kwon tried to show no mercy by upgrading his arsenal, but it only backfired in the worst possible way. As the final season, it is Cobra Kai's ultimate and most effective way to expose the flaws of that initial ideology truly.

This also means that we may be getting a redemption arc for Tory and Kreese for the umpteenth time — but hopefully the final time too. Tory already had one foot out of Cobra Kai and karate by the end of Part 2, acknowledging that she wouldn't be fulfilled if she let the sport consume her and replace her relationships and friendships. While Tory is slowly being guided back to the light, Kreese is being hammered during this last sequence. From being pummeled by Silver to saved by Johnny to then witnessing his star champion be killed by his prized possession — could there be more of a reason to take a good look at the man in the mirror? Wherever Part 3 of Cobra Kai's final season decides to go, it's clear they are not holding back anymore, making us beyond excited about the potential redemption, darkness, and karate to come.

Cobra Kai Season 6 Part 2 is available to stream on Netflix.

