The pressure is on for all characters of Cobra Kai. In the new images that Netflix unveiled today, we get a first glimpse at the next batch of episodes from the final season of the martial arts series and "strike first, strike hard" never made so much sense. Part 2 (of 3) of the season will take the kids to Sekai Taikai, a competition that is nothing like the All Valley Torunament that they're used to. The streamer debuts the new episodes on November 15.

The slate of images reveal a slightly darker tone for the upcoming episodes that underscore how the competition will push everyone from Miyagi-Do to their limit. The chance to become known as a world champion is pressure enough, but the kids — as well as their senseis Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) — will also have to deal with their own issues and rivalries with each other that resurface as the pressure increases. Will they be able to handle it? We'll only find out in mid-November.

The images also reveal that Kreese (Martin Kove) will keep on lurking to the very end to make sure that Miyagi-Do is humiliated on national television. They also suggest that, despite their possible nervous breakdowns, the team of black belts led by Miguel (Xolo Maridueña), Samantha (Mary Mouser) and Robby (Tanner Buchanan) is more than ready to take on the challenge. Last but not least, the images reveal the brand-new characters that Netflix just announced for Season 6: Sensei Wolf (Lewis Tan), Axel Kovacevic (Patrick Luwis) and Zara Malik (Rayna Vallandingham).

"We're Not In The Valley Anymore"

In an official statement, Cobra Kai co-writer Hayden Schlossberg teased Part 2 of the final season and revealed why fans will immediately pick up on what's different about the new batch of episodes:

“The first thing that you’re going to notice is we’re not in the Valley anymore. It’s a totally different environment. The competitive space is different from previous All Valley tournaments. There’s no crowd watching. This is a karate temple that they’re going to, where the only people in attendance are black belts or karate masters.”

Despite being ready to strike its final blow, Cobra Kai still has a pretty long way to go. Since this season is bigger than the previous ones, Netflix decided to break it down in three parts, and the final episodes are only set to debut in 2025. This means that fans will barely have time to mourn the ending of the hit series before it's time to check out Karate Kid: Legends in theaters — the long-overdue sequel is set to premiere in late May.

Netflix premieres Cobra Kai Season 6 Part 2 on November 15.